DACC Director Marcia Mayeda Earns Leadership Award

Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control director Marcia Mayeda received the Los Angeles County Quality and Productivity Commission’s Chair Leadership Award at its annual Quality and Productivity Awards ceremony on Oct. 18.
The Commission Chair’s Leadership Award is given to a Los Angeles County department director who promotes innovation, efficiency, accountability, and integrity. In awarding this recognition, the Commission stated, “This year’s winner leads by example and encourages creativity and collaboration and promotes efficiency in all aspects of the department. She is recognized as a national leader in her field. She is passionate about investing in leadership development to empower and engage staff to exemplify her department’s mission, vision, and values. She has devoted more than 35 years working in the animal welfare field, leads the efforts of the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation, and is also the President of the Los Angeles County Management Council.”
“I am honored and humbled to receive this recognition from QPC Chair Nichelle M. Henderson,” said Mayeda. “It is a reflection of the commitment, teamwork, and compassion of all DACC staff that shows our mutual determination to improve the lives of animals and people in Los Angeles County.”
Mayeda is the longest-serving department head for the County of Los Angeles, with 22 years of service leading DACC. She is a Certified Animal Welfare Administrator (CAWA) and a member of the Association for Animal Welfare Advancement (AAWA). She holds a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Western Illinois University and a master’s degree in nonprofit administration from the University of San Francisco. She also writes a popular monthly blog about animal welfare issues at https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/directors_blog/.
About the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC)
DACC is one of the largest animal care and control agencies in the nation, operating seven animal care centers and providing services to more than three million residents and their pets. DACC operates under the nationally recognized Socially Conscious Sheltering model to ensure the best possible outcomes for animals and the community. As a community resource center for pets and owners, DACC protects people and animals from harm, provides care for lost and unwanted animals, reunites lost pets with their families, and strives every day to move closer to its goal of finding a loving home for every adoptable pet that comes through its doors. To learn more about DACC, the resources DACC provides, and view its animals, visit www.animalcare.lacounty.gov or follow us on Facebook,Instagram, and X. To support DACC’s efforts, please donate to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation at www.lacountyanimals.org. To learn more about Socially Conscious Sheltering, visit https://scsheltering.org/.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Thursday the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Utility Relief Grant Program’s application deadline will be extended by 90 days, giving local residents until Jan. 31, 2024 to submit a completed application and supporting documentation.
Trick-or-Treat Villages are back at Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation. Bring your family, friends and neighbors to the park for friendly frights and family fun, including costume contests, arts and crafts, candy and snack giveaways, raffles, games, live performances and more.
College of the Canyons won its fifth Western State Conference tourney of the season at Santa Maria Country Club on Monday, taking the top spot in the final conference event ahead of next week's WSC Championships.
U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and his wife Angela Padilla are among those who will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Public Health Program at California State University, Northridge, one of the longest accredited public health programs in the state, on Saturday Nov. 4.
To offset costs associated with implementing tasks identified in the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency’s Groundwater Sustainability Plan, SCV Water has been awarded $5.3 million through Round 2 of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Grant program administered by the California Department of Water Resources.
In a significant step towards enhancing road safety in California, the California Highway Patrol is partnering with the California Office of Traffic Safety on a new yearlong campaign aimed at reducing impaired driving incidents in California.
The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Guard embarked on a musical odyssey at the Western Band Association competition, held at SoFi Stadium, a pinnacle of sports and entertainment in Inglewood, California.
California State University, Northridge will celebrate Africana studies with a series of events that explore what makes the discipline so important during a time of political uncertainty and challenges to advances made toward social and racial equality.
Featured in The Signal, SoCal Haunt List and Fright Maps this Santa Clarita home haunt is kids/family friendly. Graveyard, spiders, webs, cauldrons, scarecrow, ghoul, skeleton. Lightning, sfx, fog and mist. Pop-up animatronics. Walk through from pathway ending on the patio of the house.
