DACC Director Marcia Mayeda Earns Leadership Award

Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control director Marcia Mayeda received the Los Angeles County Quality and Productivity Commission’s Chair Leadership Award at its annual Quality and Productivity Awards ceremony on Oct. 18.

The Commission Chair’s Leadership Award is given to a Los Angeles County department director who promotes innovation, efficiency, accountability, and integrity. In awarding this recognition, the Commission stated, “This year’s winner leads by example and encourages creativity and collaboration and promotes efficiency in all aspects of the department. She is recognized as a national leader in her field. She is passionate about investing in leadership development to empower and engage staff to exemplify her department’s mission, vision, and values. She has devoted more than 35 years working in the animal welfare field, leads the efforts of the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation, and is also the President of the Los Angeles County Management Council.”

“I am honored and humbled to receive this recognition from QPC Chair Nichelle M. Henderson,” said Mayeda. “It is a reflection of the commitment, teamwork, and compassion of all DACC staff that shows our mutual determination to improve the lives of animals and people in Los Angeles County.”

Mayeda is the longest-serving department head for the County of Los Angeles, with 22 years of service leading DACC. She is a Certified Animal Welfare Administrator (CAWA) and a member of the Association for Animal Welfare Advancement (AAWA). She holds a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Western Illinois University and a master’s degree in nonprofit administration from the University of San Francisco. She also writes a popular monthly blog about animal welfare issues at https://animalcare.lacounty. gov/directors_blog/.

About the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC)

DACC is one of the largest animal care and control agencies in the nation, operating seven animal care centers and providing services to more than three million residents and their pets. DACC operates under the nationally recognized Socially Conscious Sheltering model to ensure the best possible outcomes for animals and the community. As a community resource center for pets and owners, DACC protects people and animals from harm, provides care for lost and unwanted animals, reunites lost pets with their families, and strives every day to move closer to its goal of finding a loving home for every adoptable pet that comes through its doors. To learn more about DACC, the resources DACC provides, and view its animals, visit www.animalcare.lacounty.gov or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X. To support DACC’s efforts, please donate to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation at www.lacountyanimals.org. To learn more about Socially Conscious Sheltering, visit https://scsheltering.org/.

