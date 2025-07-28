DACC Recognized for Innovative Community Programs

Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been recognized by the National Association of Counties for its innovative “Vet@ThePark” clinics, which have made a significant impact on the community by providing accessible and affordable veterinary care.

NACo honors counties across the nation for their outstanding programs that serve and improve the quality of life for their residents. Vet@ThePark are mobile wellness clinics hosted at city and County of Los Angeles parks to provide free veterinary services and pet supplies to underserved communities. These events offer essential care such as microchipping, vaccinations, flea treatment, pet food and other supplies to help pet owners keep their animals healthy and at home. By bringing services directly into neighborhoods, especially those impacted by emergencies or with limited access to veterinary care, Vet@ThePark helps reduce barriers and prevent pet surrenders due to financial hardship. The program is fully supported through grants and generous donations to DACC’s supporting nonprofit foundation, the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation, from community members who believe in keeping pets and families together.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from NACo,” said Director Marcia Mayeda. “The Vet@the Park clinics exemplify our commitment to ensuring that pets are treated as family members. By providing accessible veterinary care we are helping to improve the health and well-being of pets in our community, which ultimately strengthens the bond between pets and their families.”

Visit lacountyanimals.org/ to donate to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation and learn about how it helps animals served by DACC.

Additionally, DACC was recognized as an award winner for its collaboration with the Departments of Public Health, Beaches and Harbors, and Parks and Recreation on H5N1 surveillance in animals across Los Angeles County. This surveillance is critical to protect both animal and public health by monitoring for early signs of avian influenza and helping prevent its spread to other animals or humans.

For more information about the Vet@ThePark clinics or to learn more about the Department of Animal Care and Control’s programs, please visit https://animalcare.lacounty. gov/vaccinations/.

