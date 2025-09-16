DACC Reduce Cat Adoption Fees for ‘9 Lives, 15 Days’ at all Animal Care Centers

The Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will lower the adoption fee for cats during its “9 Lives, 15 Days” at all L.A. County Animal Care Centers through Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Cat adoption fees will lower to $15 for all adoptable felines.

This will include spay/neuter and microchip, does not include license and trust fee, if applicable.

All seven L.A. County Animal Care Centers are applicable including Castaic Animal Care Center at 31044 North Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

