DACC Tips for Keeping Pets Safe This Fourth of July

As the Fourth of July and the summer heat approach, the Department of Animal Care and Control reminds pet owners to prioritize the safety and well-being of furry friends during the holiday festivities.

The combination of summer heat and fireworks can pose significant risks to pets, and we urge the community to take proactive measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday for pets and families.

Heat Safety Tips:

Never Leave Pets in Cars: Even with the windows cracked, the temperature inside a parked car can rise to dangerous levels in just minutes. Always take pets with you when leaving a vehicle or leave it at home in the air conditioning where it will be comfortable and safe.

Optimal Walking Times: To avoid the heat, walk pets during the cooler hours of the day, such as early morning or late evening. This helps prevent overheating and paw pad burns from hot pavement.

Stay Hydrated: Ensure pets always have access to fresh water. Hydration is key to keeping them cool and comfortable.

Fireworks Safety Tips:

Create a Safe Space: Provide a quiet, comfortable area for pets to retreat to when fireworks are happening. Muffle the sounds by using fans, playing soothing music, or turning on the television.

Stay Close: If possible, stay home with pets during fireworks displays. Your presence can be reassuring and help alleviate anxiety.

Identification Matters: In the event that a pet becomes lost, proper identification is crucial for a swift reunion.

DACC recommends:

Microchipping: Microchip your pet for permanent identification. This is a simple and effective way to ensure they can be returned to you if they wander off. Ensure your contact information is current in the registration database.

ID Tags: Make sure dogs have an ID tag attached to their collar with contact information along with its dog license. This can increase the chances of your pet being returned quickly.

Reunification tools: Go to DACC’s website for lost pet reunification tools, including Petco Love Lost and advice about finding your lost pet.

“Celebrating the 4th of July should be a joyful experience for both humans and pets,” said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda. “By taking a few simple precautions, we can ensure that our furry companions remain safe and calm during the festivities. Let’s work together to keep our pets happy and healthy this holiday weekend.

DACC is one of the largest animal care and control agencies in the nation, operating seven animal care centers and providing services to more than three million residents and their pets. DACC operates under the nationally recognized Socially Conscious Sheltering model to ensure the best possible outcomes for animals and the community. As a community resource center for pets and owners, DACC protects people and animals from harm, provides care for lost and unwanted animals, reunites lost pets with their families, and strives every day to move closer to its goal of finding a loving home for every adoptable pet that comes through its doors. To learn more about DACC, the resources DACC provides, and view its animals, visit https://animalcare.lacounty.gov or follow us on Facebook, Instagram , and X (formerly Twitter). To support DACC’s efforts, please donate to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation at https://lacountyanimals.org/. To learn more about Socially Conscious Sheltering, visit https://scsheltering.org/.

