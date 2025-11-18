DACC Urges Pet Owners to Keep Pets Warm During Cold Weather

As temperatures drop and winter weather sets in, the Los County Department of Animal Care and Control reminds pet owners of the importance of keeping furry companions warm and safe. During freezing conditions, it is crucial to keep pets indoors to prevent hypothermia and frostbite, which can affect even the most resilient animals.

“While our pets may have fur coats, they are not immune to the dangers of cold weather,” said Director Marcia Mayeda. “It’s essential for pet owners to monitor their pets’ time outside and ensure they have a warm, dry place to sleep. Please remember, pets should never be left outside during cold weather.”

DACC recommends the following tips to keep pets safe during the winter months:

Keep Pets Indoors: Whenever possible, keep dogs and cats indoors, especially during freezing temperatures. If pets must go outside, limit their time outdoors.

Provide Shelter: Ensure your pet has a warm and dry place to sleep, away from drafts and moisture. Indoor spaces are always the safest option.

Monitor Outdoor Time: If pets need to be outside, supervise them closely and bring them back inside as soon as possible.

Watch for Signs of Cold Stress: Be alert for signs of discomfort in your pets, such as shivering, whining, or seeking shelter. If you notice these signs, bring them indoors immediately.

DACC is committed to promoting the health and well-being of all animals in our community.

To support DACC’s efforts, please donate to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation at https://lacountyanimals.org/. To learn more about Socially Conscious Sheltering, visit https://scsheltering.org.

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation supports the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control through fundraising which supports spay and neuter programs, pet adoptions, public education, disaster response and animal welfare. Many of the Foundation’s fundraising efforts have enabled the department to enhance the care given to animals in the county animal care centers.

To learn more, visit https://lacountyanimals.org.

Like this: Like Loading...