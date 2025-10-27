DACC Urges Pet Owners to Prioritize Pet Safety This Halloween

As Halloween approaches, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control wants to remind pet owners in the community to keep their beloved four-legged family members safe during this festive season. With the excitement of trick-or-treating and spooky decorations, it’s essential to take precautions to ensure the well-being of pets.

One of the most significant concerns during Halloween is the accessibility of store-bought candy. DACC advises pet owners to securely store all candy in containers that are out of reach of pets. It’s crucial to educate children in the household about the dangers of sharing candy with pets, especially since chocolate and raisins are highly toxic to animals.

“While Halloween is a time for fun and celebration, it’s important to remember that our pets can be vulnerable to the festivities,” said Director Marcia Mayeda. “By taking a few simple steps, we can ensure that our furry friends remain safe and stress-free during this holiday.”

Additionally, pet owners should be mindful of candy wrappers, which can pose choking hazards or lead to intestinal blockages if ingested. Proper disposal of wrappers is essential to keep pets safe.

For those wishing to include their pets in Halloween festivities, consider looking for pet-safe treats that allow them to join in on the fun without compromising their health.

Halloween can also bring anxiety for pets due to the influx of visitors and costumes. To help reduce stress, DACC recommends creating a safe space for pets away from the commotion. This can be a quiet room with their favorite bed and toys where they can feel secure. Turning on the TV can help muffle the sound of the doorbell and the noise from visitors. Cats should be kept indoors.

Pet owners should remain vigilant during this time. Signs of anxiety in dogs, such as panting or drooling, may indicate that they need to be removed from the situation and placed in their safe space.

All pets should be microchipped and the chip must be registered with the owner’s current contact information so they can be reunited in case they become separated during the holiday. Identification tags are also an important way to get pets home safely.

By following these guidelines, pet owners can help ensure a safe and enjoyable Halloween for everyone in the family, including their furry companions.

