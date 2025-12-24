DACC Urges Pet Owners to Prioritize Safety Ahead of Storm

As winter storms enter Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control urges pet owners to take necessary precautions in light of the significant storms expected to last for five days.

With severe weather conditions expected, it is essential for pet owners to ensure the safety and comfort of their pets.

DACC recommends that pet owners keep their pets inside in a safe and warm environment to protect them from the harsh weather. Pet families should ensure their emergency plans include their pets.

You can find a list of items to put in your pet’s “go bag” at https://ready.lacounty.gov/pet-disaster-supply-kits/.

Be ready for evacuation and have carriers and leashes readily available to grab in the event of an evacuation order. Being prepared can make a significant difference in ensuring the safety of your pets.

If you are affected by evacuation orders and need assistance with shelter for your pets, follow instructions issued by the County or your local jurisdiction. Emergency sheltering sites may be created based on the location and need and can change during the course of the storm.

“During severe weather, it’s vital that pet owners take the necessary steps to ensure their pets are safe and secure,” said Director Marcia Mayeda. “By preparing in advance and having an emergency plan in place, we can help protect our four-legged loved ones during this storm.”

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation’s Noah’s Legacy Fund supports the Department’s emergency response efforts. These services are critical to the communities we serve as we continue to respond to the wildfires, flooding, and earthquakes that can occur in the areas we serve.

DACC is one of the largest animal care and control agencies in the nation, operating seven animal care centers and providing services to more than three million residents and their pets. DACC operates under the nationally recognized Socially Conscious Sheltering model to ensure the best possible outcomes for animals and the community.

