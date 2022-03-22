Daniel Alexander Jones Joins Leadership Team of CalArts Center for New Performance

California Institute of the Arts Center for New Performance announced Alpert Award-winning theater artist Daniel Alexander Jones has joined its leadership team as Producing Artist.
Jones is the 2021 PEN America/Laura Pels Foundation Awardee in Theatre. He received a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Helen Merrill Playwriting Award, a Doris Duke Artist Award, and a USA Artists Fellowship. Jones is a Professor of Theatre at Fordham University.
The Producing Artist role is central to the Center’s artistic programming and reflects its mission to enfranchise, empower and follow the artist. In this role, Jones will be a crucial part of programming decisions as well as identifying artists to engage and develop through the residency program. In line with these objectives, he will be leading a new initiative dedicated to Afromysticism.
“Having admired and worked with Daniel for years, it became crucial to embrace his broad range of skills and impulses as part of our core leadership team,” said Executive Artistic Director and Dean, CalArts School of Theater, Travis Preston. “We are thrilled to work together with him to define the future of performance and to embrace Daniel’s concept of Afromysticism as a major focus of our producing activities.”
“I am thrilled to partner with the CalArts Center for New Performance at this particular time to help fellow artist-citizens cultivate bravery, compassion and wild creation through this generous, applied practice,” said Jones. “I use the term ‘Afromysticism’ to conjure the soulful dimensions. It describes art born from the long, radical and participatory tradition of visionary Black artists, committed in word and deed to liberation. They offered creative technology to get us all freer. Afromysticism radiates when we come together with generative connections between individuals and communities, between the subjective and the collective, among and across past, present and future possibilities. Freedom must be practiced.”
Jones’ appointment affirms the centrality of practicing artists to the leadership team and in defining the artistic mission and producing landscape of the Center. Joining a leadership team that includes Preston, Director of Duende CalArts/Producing Artist Marissa Chibás, Associate Artistic Directors Amanda Shank and Chi-wang Yang and Producing Director Rachel Scandling, Jones will be integral to a broad range of activities, including artist and project development, artist mentorship, programming decisions and design, as well as the general direction of the Center’s philosophy and mission.
For 20 years, the Center, the professional producing arm of CalArts, has been an active incubator of new directions in the performing arts. Through ongoing residencies, development support and presentations on the local, national, and international stage, the Center invests deeply in the creative practices of visionary national and international artists, realizing projects through a commitment to artist-led process.
Actor, voice artist, musician and California Institute of the Arts alum Emilio Delgado (Theater 1971), best known for his work on the beloved children’s television series "Sesame Street," died on March 10 in Manhattan, in New York City. He was 81.
Sony Pictures Animation’s "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" was the big winner March 12 at the 49th annual Annie Awards, taking home the coveted Best Feature Award, as well as awards in seven other categories. The sci-fi comedy’s California institute of the Arts creators were recognized during the livestreamed ceremony, which saw fellow CalArts alums also earning awards.
Soundcheck is back and this season will feature exciting performances recorded live at the SCVTV studio. The season 4 premiere will showcase the electric stylings of CJ May, as well as the surf rock, groovy tunes of the trio Cook.
Impulse Shows at The Stage Door will host Singer-Songwriter Night on Saturday, March 26 at 6 p.m. Hear performances from local singer/songwriters Robert Gil, Janelle Safford, Zach Mohler, Monochrome, Leo Dolan and Audrey Scout.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, returns to Central Park this summer with a line-up of new and familiar acts. These free concerts will be held on Saturdays at 7 p.m. beginning July 9 and running through Aug. 27. In an effort to support Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits by providing them with exposure to the community, the city of Santa Clarita allows eight nonprofits to showcase their organization at Concerts in the Park, one per concert.
The California poppies are in bloom at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. The reserve is open to visitors daily from sunrise to sunset. The wildflower season generally lasts from as early as mid-February through May, with a variety of wildflowers creating a mosaic of color that changes daily.
Wildland Weed Warriors, under the supervision of Santa Clarita city staff, needs volunteers to help restore vital habitat near Golden Valley Ranch Open Space by removing weeds and planting native chaparral plants.
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, in celebration of Women’s History Month, is recognizing SchlickArt Photography and Video, a woman-owned business, as the 21st Senate District Small Business of the Month, as well as several well-known female community leaders.
Lenton Company, which has purchased several hundred sunflower seed kits to distribute to Antelope and Santa Clarita valley neighbors, announced Monday a local initiative intended to bring awareness and to direct donations to the World Central Kitchen in their “Chefs for Ukraine” efforts to feed refugees of the war in Ukraine.
Celebrate is an event series that honors cultures, customs and culinary wonders from around the world. Every first Friday from April to September, immerse yourself in a cultural celebration at the Canyon Country Community Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
