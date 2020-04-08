[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Rain
Rain
51°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 7
1860 - Los Angeles Star (newspaper) reports string of Army wagons from Fort Tejon traversing Newhall Pass [story]
Fort Tejon
Data Show California’s Stay-at-Home Order Flattening Curve, But Lockdown Likely Until June
| Tuesday, Apr 7, 2020
Semi Trucks on Interstate 5
Semi trucks drive by a freeway sign along Interstate 5 that urges people to stay at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak on their way toward Los Angles, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Gorman, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

 

By Matthew Renda and Nathan Solis

SACRAMENTO – (CN) California is at the center of a new wave of optimism regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic, as data coming out of the first state to issue a comprehensive stay-at-home order show a flattening curve in infections and hospitalizations.

“There was a 2.1% increase in the number of ICU patients,” said Governor Gavin Newsom during his daily press briefing. “We’ll take it. It’s not the double-digit increase we saw a week or so ago.”

While new cases, new hospitalizations, new intensive care patients and new deaths all continue to rise in California, the rate of increase slow enough to demonstrate that the quick actions taken by San Francisco Bay Area public health officials and the state have made a material difference.

“It reinforces the importance of maintaining physical distancing and the stay-at-home policies that have helped California bend the curve,” Newsom said.

But the sliver of optimism comes with a dose of reality for California’s nearly 40 million residents who are trapped in their homes for the foreseeable future: It will likely be the beginning of June, not May, before there is even a chance of easing the restrictions.

“As the curve comes down, it means the peak is pushed further out,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly. “We anticipate needing additional ventilators down the road into next month and into June.”

While wildly optimistic projections have called for a peak of infections in mid- to late-April, both Newsom and Ghaly threw cold water on that notion Tuesday. For California, it will likely be late-May before the surge recedes and numbers of new infections, hospitalizations and ICU patients begin to decrease.

“The curve is bending, but it’s also stretching,” Newsom said.

Perhaps cognizant of the heavy lift he is asking of residents, the governor introduced California Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris who talked about the need for residents to still get exercise, practice meditation and eat nutritiously during the days of at-home confinement.

“Overactivity of the stress response can lead to a variety of symptoms,” Burke Harris said.

These include lack of sleep, headaches, heart palpitations, irritability and even major problems like strokes.

Officials are also increasingly concerned about increases in domestic violence calls as the confinement of spouses and families begins to take its toll.

On Sunday, the United Nations called for urgent action on behalf of governments the world over to address the surge in domestic violence.

“I urge all governments to put women’s safety first as they respond to the pandemic,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres wrote on Twitter.

Newsom also discussed confinement’s deleterious effects on children, who are unable to communicate the stress associated with being stuck at home amid a pensive environment of worry.

“This stress translates very differently into our children,” he said. “They manifest stress very differently.”

For all the difficulties that lockdowns create on the home front, not to mention the staggering job losses afflicting the national and global economy, there is a picture of optimism emerging lately from places that only recently produced nothing but grim stories about the pandemic’s toll on human life.

Italy, for instance, still the country with the highest total coronavirus-related deaths, reported a decline in new cases, hospitalizations, ICU patients and deaths Tuesday. The only relevant Covid-19 numbers that saw an increase was the number of infected people who have recovered.

There are also signs in Spain — another hard-hit country — that stay-at-home measures put into place nearly a month ago have finally abetted declines in daily new cases and virus-related deaths.

California is so confident it will avoid a surge similar to what Italy, Spain and now New York City have faced that it sent 500 ventilators to other areas of the country where coronavirus outbreaks are more serious.

The governor said there are currently 15,865 confirmed cases within the state, although more up-to-date counts have the number pegged at above 16,0000, with 387 deaths.

The University of Washington consistently produces models with emerging data coming out of states. Two weeks ago, the model predicted about 6,100 Californians would succumb to the coronavirus over the life of the epidemic given the level of infections at the time.

Now, after it took the San Francisco Bay Area more than a week to double the number of cases, forecasters have dramatically lowered the prediction and now say the death toll will likely come in around 1,700, with a maximum of 2,400.

“There is a sense of optimism in California,” said Newsom.

But the governor also acknowledged the pandemic creates a dynamic situation and that if individuals lose discipline and abandon the measures responsible for creating a sense of optimism in the first place, things could quickly turn for the worse.

And officials in Los Angeles County noted Tuesday that Covid-19 death rates are slightly higher for black residents while access to lab testing is lower among communities where people are living at or below the poverty line.

Based on the available data, the novel coronavirus has killed more Latinos (28%), followed by white (27%), Asian (19%) and black residents (17%), though health officials noted they only had racial and ethnic data on 93 out of 169 dead. In LA County, black residents make up just 9% of the population while Latinos make up 49% of the county’s 10.4 million people.

County officials say not all the labs testing for the virus provide complete data on negative results or the racial and ethnic background of those who are tested.

“We must collect better data to identify and address the disparities in LA County,” said County Supervisor Hilda Solis during an afternoon update.

LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer announced 22 new deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 169. Of those, 37 were residents at skilled nursing facilities and one person worked at a county jail facility.

LA County saw 550 new infections, bringing the total there to 6,910.

Ferrer said based on available data, county officials are aware that testing is happening less in low income communities, whereas more affluent communities have had better access. The agency expects to release a report by next week with more data on the racial and ethnic makeup of those who have been tested.

LA County said testing will be made available to all residents at drive-in locations set to open at multiple sites including East LA Community College. Priority will be given to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions but others could also be tested without a prior medical examination or doctor’s approval.

Meanwhile in Riverside County, Sheriff Chad Bianco assured residents that county officials were not declaring martial law to enforce face coverings as ordered by health officials.

“We will not be setting up any type of police state” in Riverside County said Bianco in a recorded video for the department.

Riverside County, a county of 2.4 million east of Los Angeles, has 946 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 25 dead. So far, 26 officers in the sheriff’s department have tested positive and 2 deputies are dead.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Center Scheduled to Open at COC Wednesday
Tuesday, Apr 7, 2020
COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Center Scheduled to Open at COC Wednesday
A drive-thru testing center for COVID-19 is scheduled to open Wednesday at College of the Canyons Valencia campus, according to county officials.
FULL STORY...
Data Show California’s Stay-at-Home Order Flattening Curve, But Lockdown Likely Until June
Tuesday, Apr 7, 2020
Data Show California’s Stay-at-Home Order Flattening Curve, But Lockdown Likely Until June
The sliver of optimism comes with a dose of reality for California’s nearly 40 million residents who are trapped in their homes for the foreseeable future: It will likely be the beginning of June, not May, before there is even a chance of easing the restrictions.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Tuesday: 22 New Deaths; 550 New Cases; Min. 139 Cases in SCV
Tuesday, Apr 7, 2020
L.A. County Tuesday: 22 New Deaths; 550 New Cases; Min. 139 Cases in SCV
County Public Health has identified 6,910 cases across all areas of L.A. County, including 169 deaths. At least 139 cases have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Center Scheduled to Open at COC Wednesday
A drive-thru testing center for COVID-19 is scheduled to open Wednesday at College of the Canyons Valencia campus, according to county officials.
COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Center Scheduled to Open at COC Wednesday
Data Show California’s Stay-at-Home Order Flattening Curve, But Lockdown Likely Until June
The sliver of optimism comes with a dose of reality for California’s nearly 40 million residents who are trapped in their homes for the foreseeable future: It will likely be the beginning of June, not May, before there is even a chance of easing the restrictions.
Data Show California’s Stay-at-Home Order Flattening Curve, But Lockdown Likely Until June
Saugus High Principal Vince Ferry Wins Best Leadership Award
Saugus High School and its Principal Vince Ferry has won the Best Leadership Program Award from Teen Truth, a national organization with a mission to build school culture and empower student voice in every aspect of education.
Saugus High Principal Vince Ferry Wins Best Leadership Award
Chamber Launches Virtual Luncheon Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its new weekly "@Lunch With…" virtual lunchtime series, which is designed to bring the business community together for engaging and insightful conversations on current local issues and topics with recognized community leaders.
Chamber Launches Virtual Luncheon Program
L.A. County Tuesday: 22 New Deaths; 550 New Cases; Min. 139 Cases in SCV
County Public Health has identified 6,910 cases across all areas of L.A. County, including 169 deaths. At least 139 cases have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Tuesday: 22 New Deaths; 550 New Cases; Min. 139 Cases in SCV
Registration Now Open for COC’s Free Personal, Professional Learning Classes
College of the Canyons is a major hub of activity in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Registration Now Open for COC’s Free Personal, Professional Learning Classes
Covid-PTSD | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
My colleagues on the front line face an opponent in this war that is unknown. There are no curative tools to fight against it, communications are limited because the virus is poorly understood, and options are variable because of unpredictability.
Covid-PTSD | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
New Construction Circle K in Valencia Sold for $4M
Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced Monday that the firm has completed the sale of an absolute triple-net ground lease for a new construction, single-tenant Circle K convenience store and gas station located at 24010 Copper Hill Drive in Valencia.
New Construction Circle K in Valencia Sold for $4M
Passengers Begin to Disembark Coral Princess
Update as of 12:50 p.m., Tuesday, April 7: Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises announced that disembarkation will continue (Tuesday), with an additional nine domestic charter flights scheduled. All charters were arranged by Princess Cruises. Guests requiring shoreside medical care have been disembarked and are being treated at local and regional hospitals.
Passengers Begin to Disembark Coral Princess
Financial Resources Available to County Residents, Employers During Crisis
The County of Los Angeles is committed to providing residents and their families with important resources throughout the COVID-19 crisis that address financial stressors.
Financial Resources Available to County Residents, Employers During Crisis
County Launches $500K Employer Assistance Fund; Webinar to Provide Guidance
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS), with support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, announced Tuesday that the LA County Employer Assistance Grant Fund will be launched on Wednesday, April 8.
County Launches $500K Employer Assistance Fund; Webinar to Provide Guidance
One Person Dead After Head-on Collision in Agua Dulce
One person died in a head-on collision early Tuesday morning on Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce.
One Person Dead After Head-on Collision in Agua Dulce
Community Urged to be Voice of Children as Concern for Child Safety Rises
On the heels of the announcement that students will remain out of school for the remainder of the academic year due to the current public health crisis, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is calling on residents to help ensure that children remain safe.
Community Urged to be Voice of Children as Concern for Child Safety Rises
County Confirms 2nd COVID-19 Case at Sylmar Juvenile Hall
An employee at Los Angeles County Probation’s Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar has tested positive for COVID-19.
County Confirms 2nd COVID-19 Case at Sylmar Juvenile Hall
Today in SCV History (April 7)
1860 - Los Angeles Star (newspaper) reports string of Army wagons from Fort Tejon traversing Newhall Pass [story]
Fort Tejon
COC Reports 2nd, 3rd COVID-19 Cases
Two more members of the College of the Canyons community have been diagnosed with coronavirus. These are the second and third cases of coronavirus connected to the college.
COC Reports 2nd, 3rd COVID-19 Cases
L.A. County Monday: 6,360 Cases, Min. 132 in SCV; Suggests No Shopping This Week
To date, the Public Health Department has identified 6,360 cases across all areas of L.A. County, including 147 deaths. A minimum of 1 death and 132 cases — and as many as 144 cases — have occurred in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Monday: 6,360 Cases, Min. 132 in SCV; Suggests No Shopping This Week
State, County, Healthcare Groups to Open ‘Los Angeles Surge Hospital’
Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the establishment of the Los Angeles Surge Hospital, a temporary facility in L.A. that will expand access to additional beds and expand ICU capacity for patients who contract COVID-19.
State, County, Healthcare Groups to Open ‘Los Angeles Surge Hospital’
All County Parks Closed Easter Sunday
Out of an abundance of caution and to prevent the spread of #coronavirus (#COVID-19), all L.A. County parks will be closed on Sunday, April 12
All County Parks Closed Easter Sunday
California Monday: 14,336 Cases, 343 Deaths
California now has had a total of 14,336 confirmed cases and 343 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Public Health announced Monday.
California Monday: 14,336 Cases, 343 Deaths
Beach Advisory in Effect Through Thursday
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has extended a beach advisory through Thursday at 7 a.m.
Beach Advisory in Effect Through Thursday
A Scary Nursing Home | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
After seeing all my patients, I talked to the administrator at one of the homes who said the facility had no extra masks, gowns or shoe coverings.
A Scary Nursing Home | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
California to Loan 500 Ventilators to National Stockpile
Recognizing that states like New York are experiencing immediate supply shortages as a result of COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that California would help meet this moment by loaning 500 state-owned ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile inventory.
California to Loan 500 Ventilators to National Stockpile
Newsom Launches Website for Medical Supplies, Boosts Testing
Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday announced the launch of a new website, covid19supplies.ca.gov, to get critical medical supplies to the front lines of California’s fight against COVID-19.
Newsom Launches Website for Medical Supplies, Boosts Testing
%d bloggers like this: