David March Park Renovation, Expansion Project Update

The city of Santa Clarita has announced that David March Park is now closed and crews will begin construction on new upgrades and amenities, including outdoor exercise equipment, a covered picnic pavilion, a new basketball court, a shaded playground and more.

David March Park, located at 28310 Via Joyce Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, is expected to reopen in January 2026.

These upgrades to David March Park are part of the larger David March Park Expansion Project which began in fall 2024. New amenities include the city’s second exercise staircase along the ridgeline, which will offer a challenging climb of 116 steps and scenic views, as well as a baseball field with shaded spectator seating for local games and events. The park’s expansion project is expected to open in Spring 2026.

Residents are encouraged to visit nearby parks, including Plum Canyon Park, 18819 Skyline Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 and Skyline Ranch Park, 18355 Skyline Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

David March Park is named in honor of Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff David March, a Santa Clarita resident and Canyon High School graduate. He was killed in the line of duty in April 2002 during a traffic stop in Irwindale.

For more information on the improvements to David March Park visit https://santaclarita.gov/blog/2025/08/15/temporary-closure-of-david-march-park-for-upgrades-and-new-amenities/.

Like this: Like Loading...