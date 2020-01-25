Missing: Kristina Anne De Mora of Canyon Country

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating at-risk missing person Kristina Anne De Mora, nickname “Kiki,” a 22-year-old white woman.

De Mora, a Canyon Country resident initially described as Hispanic by officials Friday afternoon, was last seen on January 19, 6 p.m. in the area of the 800 block of N. Hollywood Way in the city of Burbank.

De Mora is described as 5’5”, 115lbs, long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, red jeans and black shoes.

She is bipolar and easily influenced, according to LASD’s missing persons bulletin. Her family members are very concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit, Sergeant Mike Rodriguez, Detective Abraham or Detective Pereida at (323-890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.