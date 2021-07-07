Dead Body Found At Metrolink’s Newhall Station

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating a dead body that was reportedly found at the Newhall Metrolink Station early Wednesday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.
The body was reportedly found near a vehicle after firefighters responded to a medical emergency call in the station parking lot on the 24300 block of Railroad Avenue just after 6 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Matheny.
Initial reports indicated two patients with gunshot wounds, but upon arrival, first responders found a woman, unknown age, with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Matheny said.
The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, Matheny added.
“Homicide is investigating,” SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga said.
