Deadline for Cheri Fleming Legacy Award Extended

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley invites you to its second annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award.

SIGSCV wants you to nominate your “Shining Star” of 2022-2023. The organization is looking for someone – an employee or volunteer – who did something outstanding to promote, elevate or enthuse your organization. We are not looking for a lifetime achievement, could be a brand new member that had a spectacular idea for fund raising, community involvement or brought new members. Someone Cheri would love.

Deadline for submission has been extended to Tuesday, May 23.

Below is the link where you will find a fillable form.

https://www.sigscv.org/cheri-fleming-shining-star-legacy-award/

The selected nominee (from an unbiased board) will receive recognition at SIGSCV’s June 11 luncheon. More information on the event to follow. The nominating organization will receive funds from SIGSCV.

Contact Pam Ingram with any questions pamingram@pamingram.com or (661) 312-4428.

For the SIGSCV website, click [here].

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...