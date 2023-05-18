Deadline for Cheri Fleming Legacy Award Extended

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley invites you to its second annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award.
SIGSCV wants you to nominate your “Shining Star” of 2022-2023. The organization is looking for someone – an employee or volunteer – who did something outstanding to promote, elevate or enthuse your organization. We are not looking for a lifetime achievement, could be a brand new member that had a spectacular idea for fund raising, community involvement or brought new members. Someone Cheri would love.
Deadline for submission has been extended to Tuesday, May 23.
Below is the link where you will find a fillable form.
The selected nominee (from an unbiased board) will receive recognition at SIGSCV’s June 11 luncheon. More information on the event to follow. The nominating organization will receive funds from SIGSCV.
Matt Nelson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley, reported that Rydell Chevrolet recently held an online auction where the winner could choose a charity to receive a donation. The SCV Boys & Girls Club was chosen twice for a total of $20,000.
On Saturday, May 20, the second annual Stop the Stigma SCV Takes Action, will be held at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Campus, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,to again raise awareness about the adult mental health concerns facing the Santa Clarita Valley.
Mission Opera will present "Susannah," an American musical drama by Carlisle Floyd in three performances scheduled for June 9 at 7:30 p.m. and June 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center in Santa Clarita.
SACRAMENTO – California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday his legislation to loosen the stranglehold companies like Live Nation/Ticketmaster have on the ticket-selling industry will head to the Senate Floor after passing out the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Still going strong after 53 years of service to scores of communities across 10 Southern California counties, commercial landscaping design, build and maintenance company Stay Green Inc. has been lauded again by Lawn & Landscape Magazine, which has ranked it, yet again, among the Top 100 landscaping industry firms in the entire United States and Canada.
SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo and the Los Angeles County Delegation last week voted to extend the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program contained in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2023-2024 budget with bipartisan support.
The California Department of Transportation announces the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along I-210 between La Crescenta-Montrose and La Canada Flintridge to upgrade curb ramps, install Accessible Pedestrian Signal systems and pedestrian countdown timers and re-stripe crosswalks to conform to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
SCV Water is poised to assist 15 additional apartment complexes with its award-winning Water Efficiency Works – Multi-Family Apartment Project, after receiving notice of a preliminary award of $2 million in WaterSMART grant funds from the Bureau of Reclamation.
Hearken back to the early days of the silent film era and rediscover some of the most famous movies ever made at the 2023 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, with an updated schedule for May 26 to May 29 at venues in Old Town Newhall.
Since the days of Noah some people have been particularly drawn to owning exotic animals. While Noah was ordered to amass his collection to save animals from a flood, these days people obtain unusual pets for different reasons. Some are attracted to the animals’ appearances, others to the novelty and attention they receive for having them as pets.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Lindsey P. Horvath that formally conveys their support to Governor Gavin Newsom for an extension of the current California Film Tax Credit for another five years.
The school year in the William S. Hart School District will end on May 30. The district's xx high school graduations will begin with the the Academy of the Canyons Graduation on Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita CA 91355.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will convene a webinar to assist school districts in building strategies to counter declining enrollment. Thurmond will host and moderate the webinar on Tuesday, May 23, at 10:30 a.m.
After what can be characterized as a tumultuous year in the real estate market, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang announced the May 15 forecast for the 2023 Assessment Roll. Prang reported to the Los Angeles Count Board of Supervisors that taxable property values are anticipated to increase approximately 5% over 2022, marking 13 years of continuous growth.
