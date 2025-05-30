Deadline June 23: Santa Clarita Arts Seeks Entries for ‘In Orbit’

The city of Santa Clarita invites artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming juried art exhibit, “In Orbit” which will be on view from July 7– Oct. 1, at the Newhall Community Center.

Deadline for entries is Monday, June 23.

This exhibit invites artists to explore the awe-inspiring beauty and mystery of the universe. Whether you’re inspired by swirling galaxies, glowing constellations, rocket ships or the quiet wonder of stargazing, this is your chance to share your cosmic vision.

This exhibition invites artists to explore the vast beauty and mystery of outer space, from the awe-inspiring scale of galaxies to the intimate curiosity of stargazing. Artists are encouraged to submit work inspired by space and astronomy, including but not limited to planets, stars, black holes, rocket ships and cosmic landscapes.

Whether rooted in scientific wonder or imaginative exploration, artworks can reflect themes such as discovery, the unknown, futuristic technology, or humankind’s relationship with the universe. Telescopes, constellations, planetariums and other celestial inspirations are all welcome. Join Santa Clarita Arts as we venture into the infinite possibilities of the cosmos through visual art in this group exhibition.

Important Dates:

Deadline to Apply: June 23

Exhibition Dates: July 7 – Oct. 1

Artwork Drop-off: July 7 (noon-12:30 p.m.)

Artwork Pick-up: Oct. 1, (11:30 a.m.-noon)

Location: Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The city’s Arts and Events reserves the right to change the project timeline.

Artists will be notified of juried results roughly two weeks after the deadline.

Eligibility:

All hanging artwork must be properly wired.

Maximum size 40” x 50” (including frame).

Maximum weight: 20lbs.

Artwork previously exhibited with the City will not be considered.

Mailed artwork will not be accepted.

Artists must physically hand-deliver and pickup their artwork.

Per ADA compliance, artwork cannot protrude more than four inches from the wall.

Acceptable mediums include: Painting, drawing, sculpture, printmaking, photography, textiles, performance, and mixed-media.

This call is open to artists regardless of race, color, religion, natural origin, gender, age, military status, sexual orientation, marital status, or physical or mental disabilities.

Sales of Artwork:

Each respective artist will be responsible for handling the sale of their own artwork included in this exhibition. The city of Santa Clarita or its employees will not be responsible for the sale of artwork. In the event the city is approached by an interested buyer, the city will provide the interested buyer’s information to the artist who will then execute the sale of their own artwork. There is no comission due to the city.

City Policy:

Per city policy, the contract states that artwork must be on display during the duration of the exhibit and cannot be removed earlier. This is standard procedures and expectations within the arts industry for exhibits. Santa Clarita Arts proudly offer multiple exhibits around the city for local and nonresidents to showcase their artwork free of charge, in return Santa Clarita Arts asks that the city’s policies are respected. Early removal of artwork before the exhibit has ended will affect an artist’s ability to participate in future opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita’s art exhibits programs.

To apply visit www.cognitoforms.com/CityOfSantaClaritaArtsAndEvents/InOrbitJuriedExhibition.

For more information visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

