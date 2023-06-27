Deadline to Renew Disabled Parking Placards Quickly Approaching

More than 1.4 million disabled parking placard holders have already renewed their placards out of the approximately 2 million customers up for renewal, according to Department of Motor Vehicles records.

As the June 30 expiration date for placards approaches, now is the time for placard holders to complete their renewals if they have not yet done so. Disabled person parking placard holders who have had their placards for six or more years must provide a signature to the DMV to renew.

“Don’t risk getting a parking ticket for not taking care of your renewal in time,” said DMV director Steve Gordon. “The June 30 deadline is here and we’re urging the customers who have been putting it off to go online and complete the simple renewal process.”

Customers who use expired placards to park in designated disabled person parking spaces risk a parking ticket. Placards can be renewed easily and entirely online at dmv.ca.gov/DPP. There is no charge or fee to renew, and no doctor’s note is required. It can take up to 10 days for renewed permits to reach customers in the mail.

To renew, placard holders must:

1. Have their placard number or renewal identification number (RIN)

2. Visit DMV.ca.gov/dpp

3. E-sign their renewal

Placard holders can also renew in a DMV office or by signing and returning the renewal notice received in the mail. Postage is required.

