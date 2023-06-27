Deadline to Renew Disabled Parking Placards Quickly Approaching

More than 1.4 million disabled parking placard holders have already renewed their placards out of the approximately 2 million customers up for renewal, according to Department of Motor Vehicles records.
As the June 30 expiration date for placards approaches, now is the time for placard holders to complete their renewals if they have not yet done so. Disabled person parking placard holders who have had their placards for six or more years must provide a signature to the DMV to renew.
“Don’t risk getting a parking ticket for not taking care of your renewal in time,” said DMV director Steve Gordon. “The June 30 deadline is here and we’re urging the customers who have been putting it off to go online and complete the simple renewal process.”
Customers who use expired placards to park in designated disabled person parking spaces risk a parking ticket. Placards can be renewed easily and entirely online at dmv.ca.gov/DPP. There is no charge or fee to renew, and no doctor’s note is required. It can take up to 10 days for renewed permits to reach customers in the mail.
To renew, placard holders must:
1. Have their placard number or renewal identification number (RIN)
Top executives from several Los Angeles County agencies presented an update to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday detailing their outreach efforts helping scores of residents at risk of homelessness at Cali Lake Recreational Vehicle (RV) Resort.
With the Fourth of July approaching, the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control would like to remind pet owners that extra precautions are necessary in order to protect pets during celebrations.
Youth football fans will have the opportunity to exhibit their football skills when the College of the Canyons football program hosts its first Punt, Pass & Kick USA, Inc. competition on Saturday, July 22 at Cougar Stadium.
Join Landmark Opera at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church for an enchanting evening of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's, "The Magic Flute" and the tale of good versus evil Sunday, July 9, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway flosures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
The California Department of Transportation announces the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along Interstate 210 between Sunland and Altadena to upgrade curb ramps, install Accessible Pedestrian Signal systems and pedestrian countdown timers and re-stripe crosswalks to conform to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
