header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 19
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
Debris Cleanup, Sediment Testing Ongoing at L.A. County Beaches
| Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
Zuma Beach - Storm Erosion

From Malibu to the South Bay, winter storms have washed large amounts of timber, twisted metals and other debris, as well as charred silt and sediment, from recent wildfires onto Los Angeles County beaches.

As maintenance crews from the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors remove large pieces of fire debris from the shore, DBH, L.A. County Public Works, the L.A. County Department of Public Health, the L.A. Regional Water Quality Board and other partner agencies are actively monitoring post-wildfire beach conditions and ocean water quality to protect the public.

To learn more about how the County and other agencies are ensuring public beaches remain safe for visitors, DBH has created a webpage (beaches.lacounty.gov/wildfires) where people can find information about wildfire-related coastal impacts, including ocean water advisories and beach or parking lot closures.

Information available on the website includes the following:

Sediment Testing Confirms No Health Risks

The charred silt and sediment appearing on the L.A. County shoreline is made of fine ash mixed with sand that washed into the ocean and back up onto the beach. Initial tests of samples from Will Rogers State Beach and Topanga Beach, where the sediment first appeared, showed the material was not hazardous to beachgoers or the environment. More testing will be conducted next week.

There are no plans to remove the dark, charred sediment. Attempting to scrape it from rocks and sand could destroy marine habitats, erode the shoreline, and cause long-term environmental damage. Instead, natural tides and weather will gradually break down and wash away the sediment, allowing the ecosystem to recover naturally.

Debris Removal in Progress

In addition to the dark sediment, charred debris from the wildfires—including large wood pieces, construction materials, and items with sharp edges or nails—has been found as far south as Redondo Beach. Beach maintenance crews are removing the debris as it washes up; however, beachgoers should watch where they step and avoid any debris they find.

Report large debris to the nearest lifeguard or by calling DBH at 424-526-7777.

Stay Informed

Beachgoers should check with the nearest open lifeguard tower for the latest information on beach conditions. Other places to stay up to date include:

Public Health Ocean Water Quality Hotline: 800-525-5662

Public Health Ocean Water Advisories: publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach

Wildfire-Related Beach Impacts: beaches.lacounty.gov/wildfires

Social media accounts: DBH (@lacdbh), Public Health (@lapublichealth), Public Works (@lacopublicworks), L.A. County Lifeguards (@lacolifeguards)

Unsafe beach conditions should be reported to the nearest lifeguard.

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors manages Marina del Rey harbor and 23 miles of beaches along the L.A. County coast, including world-famous Zuma, Malibu Surfrider, Venice, Dockweiler and Manhattan beaches.

In addition to maintaining a clean coastline, DBH promotes coastal access for everyone through initiatives like Marina del Rey for All. For more information, visit our website at beaches.lacounty.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Debris Cleanup, Sediment Testing Ongoing at L.A. County Beaches

Debris Cleanup, Sediment Testing Ongoing at L.A. County Beaches
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
From Malibu to the South Bay, winter storms have washed large amounts of timber, twisted metals and other debris, as well as charred silt and sediment, from recent wildfires onto Los Angeles County beaches.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 18: Supervisors to Hear Homelessness Report

Feb. 18: Supervisors to Hear Homelessness Report
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
Among several important topics, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a report on the county’s implementation of the people experiencing homelessness missions at the Tuesday, Feb. 18 regular board meeting.
FULL STORY...

County Seeks Rental Units for Families Displaced by Eaton Fire

County Seeks Rental Units for Families Displaced by Eaton Fire
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
In response to the devastating impact of the Eaton Fire, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is urgently calling on local property owners with available rental units to help house displaced families.
FULL STORY...

Apply for Disaster CalFresh and Receive Food Assistance Before February 19

Apply for Disaster CalFresh and Receive Food Assistance Before February 19
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
After the significant challenges due to the Palisades, Eaton, Hughes and other wildfires in the region, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is working to ensure access to the vital resources needed now and in the months to come.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County One-Stop Rebuilding Shop Now Serving Eaton Fire Survivors

L.A. County One-Stop Rebuilding Shop Now Serving Eaton Fire Survivors
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
A one-stop rebuilding shop established by Los Angeles County to help Eaton Fire survivors’ recovery efforts opened its doors this week and is now serving the public. 
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Feb. 19)
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
Debris Cleanup, Sediment Testing Ongoing at L.A. County Beaches
From Malibu to the South Bay, winter storms have washed large amounts of timber, twisted metals and other debris, as well as charred silt and sediment, from recent wildfires onto Los Angeles County beaches.
Debris Cleanup, Sediment Testing Ongoing at L.A. County Beaches
CalArts Exhibit ‘Work From Home’ at The Reef LA
California Institute of the Arts presents "Work From Home," a postgrad group show Feb. 22-March 22 at The Reef LA.
CalArts Exhibit ‘Work From Home’ at The Reef LA
CSUN Master’s Student Asks Public Help to Collect Joshua Tree Data
Joshua trees are only pollinated by yucca moths, but how do the moths know when it is time to pollinate? That is what Pryce Millikin, a California State University, Northridge biology graduate student, is trying to figure out, and he’s asking the public to help.
CSUN Master’s Student Asks Public Help to Collect Joshua Tree Data
March 1: Finally Family Homes Offers Free Housing Authority Seminar
Finally Family Homes has announced a free Housing Authority Seminar & Community Workshop designed to educate renters, landlords, property owners and management companies about housing rights and responsibilities. The seminar will be held Saturday, March 1.
March 1: Finally Family Homes Offers Free Housing Authority Seminar
Feb. 19: Castaic Board Special Meeting to Approve Updated Job Descriptions
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees will host a special meeting at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 19 to approve updated job descriptions for elementary school and middle school principals, assistant principals and the executive assistant to the superintendent.
Feb. 19: Castaic Board Special Meeting to Approve Updated Job Descriptions
Two Walk-Off Bombs Complete Sweep for Mustangs
Head Coach Monte Brooks has never seen what he saw Saturday, Feb. 15. In each game of a doubleheader against Cal Poly Pomona, The Master's University batters hit a walk-off home run to win each game.
Two Walk-Off Bombs Complete Sweep for Mustangs
Feb. 20: Marston’s Restaurant Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Marston’s Restaurant is hosting an all-day (breakfast, lunch, dinner and take-out) fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 20, for Carousel Ranch’s Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” campaign.
Feb. 20: Marston’s Restaurant Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Child & Family Center Seeks Donations for Families
Members of the Santa Clarita Valley Council of Knights of Columbus recently donated children's jackets to the Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita.
Child & Family Center Seeks Donations for Families
Canyons Track Teams Finish Top Five at Pirate Invite
College of the Canyons track and field posted another strong showing to begin the 2025 season, this time combining for four wins and six second-place results at the Pirate Invitational hosted by Ventura College on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Canyons Track Teams Finish Top Five at Pirate Invite
Feb. 17-23: Filming This Week in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 23.
Feb. 17-23: Filming This Week in the SCV
Zumper Los Angeles Reports Santa Clarita has 10th Highest Rent
Median rental prices in Santa Clarita climbed 5.9% in January, the second-highest increase in the Los Angeles metro area according to a report prepared by Zumper Los Angeles, an online rental platform.
Zumper Los Angeles Reports Santa Clarita has 10th Highest Rent
Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
The city of Santa Clarita is wranglin’ volunteers for the upcoming Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival to be held Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13 at William S. Hart Park in Newhall.
Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Today in SCV History (Feb. 18)
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
CSUN VITA Clinic Offering Free Tax Preparation Services
Tax season is here and the California State University, Northridge’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is operating at 15 different sites throughout Los Angeles county, ready to assist low-income taxpayers.
CSUN VITA Clinic Offering Free Tax Preparation Services
March 7: CSUN Wildfire Symposium on Environmental Education, Employment
California State University, Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability is collaborating with Conservation Concierges, as well as CSUN’s Department of Geography and Environmental Studies and the College of Social and Behavioral Studies to host a wildfire lecture and career symposium, 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 7.
March 7: CSUN Wildfire Symposium on Environmental Education, Employment
Feb. 18: Santa Clarita Water Agency Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18 starting at 6 p.m.
Feb. 18: Santa Clarita Water Agency Regular Meeting
Ken Striplin | Your Guide to an Exciting Spring in Santa Clarita
Spring is here, and there’s no better time to explore everything Santa Clarita has to offer. Whether you’re looking to try a new hobby, sign your child up for sports or discover recreational opportunities near you, the city’s Seasons magazine is your ultimate guide.
Ken Striplin | Your Guide to an Exciting Spring in Santa Clarita
Wallethub: States Where People Spend More on Groceries
With grocery prices having risen more than 25% over the past five years, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on the "States Where People Spend the Most & Least on Groceries" to offer insight into where Americans are having the most trouble affording food.
Wallethub: States Where People Spend More on Groceries
Feb. 21: Guitars For Vets Celebration Day
Guitars for Vets Newhall Chapter has announced a Celebration Day, 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 to recognize three of its veterans who have successfully completed 11-week guitar instruction program.
Feb. 21: Guitars For Vets Celebration Day
Feb. 18: Planning Commission to Consider New Verizon Facility
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. It will consider an application for a new Verizon Wireless facility.
Feb. 18: Planning Commission to Consider New Verizon Facility
March 22: Circle of Hope’s Vine 2 Wine Sponsorships Available
Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are now available for Vine 2 Wine, Circle of Hope’s signature wine-tasting event which will be held 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22 at the Sand Canyon Country Club.
March 22: Circle of Hope’s Vine 2 Wine Sponsorships Available
Feb. 19: Hart Board Public Hearing on Initial Teachers Union, District Proposals
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Feb. 19: Hart Board Public Hearing on Initial Teachers Union, District Proposals
March 16: Santa Clarita Symphony Presents Broadway Classics Concert
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra invites music lovers and Broadway enthusiasts to its Broadway Classics concert at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 16 at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
March 16: Santa Clarita Symphony Presents Broadway Classics Concert
SCVNews.com