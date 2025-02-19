Debris Cleanup, Sediment Testing Ongoing at L.A. County Beaches

From Malibu to the South Bay, winter storms have washed large amounts of timber, twisted metals and other debris, as well as charred silt and sediment, from recent wildfires onto Los Angeles County beaches.

As maintenance crews from the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors remove large pieces of fire debris from the shore, DBH, L.A. County Public Works, the L.A. County Department of Public Health, the L.A. Regional Water Quality Board and other partner agencies are actively monitoring post-wildfire beach conditions and ocean water quality to protect the public.

To learn more about how the County and other agencies are ensuring public beaches remain safe for visitors, DBH has created a webpage (beaches.lacounty.gov/wildfires) where people can find information about wildfire-related coastal impacts, including ocean water advisories and beach or parking lot closures.

Information available on the website includes the following:

Sediment Testing Confirms No Health Risks

The charred silt and sediment appearing on the L.A. County shoreline is made of fine ash mixed with sand that washed into the ocean and back up onto the beach. Initial tests of samples from Will Rogers State Beach and Topanga Beach, where the sediment first appeared, showed the material was not hazardous to beachgoers or the environment. More testing will be conducted next week.

There are no plans to remove the dark, charred sediment. Attempting to scrape it from rocks and sand could destroy marine habitats, erode the shoreline, and cause long-term environmental damage. Instead, natural tides and weather will gradually break down and wash away the sediment, allowing the ecosystem to recover naturally.

Debris Removal in Progress

In addition to the dark sediment, charred debris from the wildfires—including large wood pieces, construction materials, and items with sharp edges or nails—has been found as far south as Redondo Beach. Beach maintenance crews are removing the debris as it washes up; however, beachgoers should watch where they step and avoid any debris they find.

Report large debris to the nearest lifeguard or by calling DBH at 424-526-7777.

Stay Informed

Beachgoers should check with the nearest open lifeguard tower for the latest information on beach conditions. Other places to stay up to date include:

Public Health Ocean Water Quality Hotline: 800-525-5662

Public Health Ocean Water Advisories: publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach

Wildfire-Related Beach Impacts: beaches.lacounty.gov/wildfires

Social media accounts: DBH (@lacdbh), Public Health (@lapublichealth), Public Works (@lacopublicworks), L.A. County Lifeguards (@lacolifeguards)

Unsafe beach conditions should be reported to the nearest lifeguard.

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors manages Marina del Rey harbor and 23 miles of beaches along the L.A. County coast, including world-famous Zuma, Malibu Surfrider, Venice, Dockweiler and Manhattan beaches.

In addition to maintaining a clean coastline, DBH promotes coastal access for everyone through initiatives like Marina del Rey for All. For more information, visit our website at beaches.lacounty.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...