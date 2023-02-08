header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
50°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 8
1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
Del Shannon
Debut of New Sun Princess Just One Year Away, Inaugural Team Announced
| Wednesday, Feb 8, 2023
Water drop


The countdown is on, in just one year, Sun Princess, the newest Princess Cruises ship will debut in the Mediterranean.

The first of the Valencia based Princess Cruises next generation ships, Sun Princess will welcome its very first guests onboard for next-level vacations with a host of spectacular new vistas, venues and experiences, along with newly inspired signature spaces, all while celebrating the cruise line’s legacy as The Love Boat.

“With such an amazing opportunity to elevate the guest experience, it takes an equally talented team of revered mariners to oversee the ship’s final stages of construction at the Fincantieri shipyard, then officially take delivery of the ship and welcome the first guests onboard,” said Princess President John Padgett.

The highly experienced team, with a collective 150-plus years of service, that will guide Sun Princess through the remainder of her construction phase and bring her out for the anticipated inaugural season include Captains Craig Street and Paolo Arrigo; Staff Captains Brian Whelan and Valerio Esposito; Hotel General Managers Ralph D’Souza and Simona Stumberger; and Chief Engineers Gaetano Guida and Davor Pavlovic-Kalifo.

“Sun Princess promises something special for everyone and we’re pleased to announce the skilled and deserving team, led by Captains Street and Arrigo, who will guide Sun Princess through the remainder of the construction phase and ready her for her shining debut in just one year,” Padgett added.

Here’s a more in-depth look at the maritime professionals who will be instrumental in the ship’s progress, delivery and beyond:

Captain Craig Street: Captain Craig Street joined Princess as a deck cadet in 1990, following his time at the Warsash Maritime Academy in the south of England that also included training aboard cruise ships. Appointed third officer in 1993, Street worked his way up through the ranks, taking command of Star Princess in 2008, and has since served as captain of 13 Princess ships. Street developed an appreciation for travel at an early age as he spent much of his youth living with his family overseas in various countries including Nigeria, Singapore, Dubai, Tanzania and Saudi Arabia. He was educated at Merchiston Castle School in Edinburgh, Scotland, before joining the Princess family. With a keen interest in flying, he also holds a private helicopter license and when time permits, enjoys playing golf in the amazing ports Princess visits. His favorite ports are those in French Polynesia and Hawaii.

Captain Paolo Arrigo: An accomplished mariner whose career spans more than a quarter century at sea, Captain Paolo Arrigo joined Princess Cruises as a deck cadet in 1996 after serving for a year in the Italian Coast Guard. After moving up through the ranks, serving as first officer, safety officer and staff captain, Arrigo was named captain at Princess Cruises in 2017. In addition to his role as captain, Arrigo has worked for Princess’ shoreside headquarters on a variety of high-profile projects, including the managing elements of the development and launch of the MedallionClass Experience. His extensive maritime experience and easy rapport with guests and crew made him a natural choice to serve as captain of the reality-based television program, The Real Love Boat, which recently completed its first season and attracted millions of new viewers to the brand.

Staff Captain Brian Whelan: A native of Galway City in Ireland, Brian Whelan began his maritime career 23 years ago with Princess Cruises, and over the years has steadily moved up the ranks to his current position of staff captain. A graduate of the Glasgow College of Nautical Studies, Whelan holds a Master Mariners’ Certificate and has been named one of 20 leaders under 40 by Seatrade Cruise News, a prestigious cruise industry publication. When he’s not onboard ship, Whelan enjoys traveling with his family and lists the Mediterranean as his favorite place to cruise.

Staff Captain Valerio Esposito: A native of Meta di Sorrento near Naples, Italy, Valerio Esposito’s career spans more than two decades, including the past 17 with Princess Cruises. He started as deck cadet on Golden Princess in 2006, and quickly progressed through the ranks up to his promotion to staff captain in 2018, becoming one of the youngest in the company to earn that position. Over the years he has commanded virtually every ship in the fleet, including Star Princess, Dawn Princess, Coral Princess, Emerald Princess, Crown Princess, Ruby Princess, Caribbean Princess, Island Princess, Diamond Princess and for P&O Australia – Pacific Pearl and Pacific Eden. He is currently staff captain of Majestic Princess. Esposito completed his studies in the South of Italy at Nautical Institute Nino Bixio, nearby his hometown, and holds a Master Mariners Captain License.

Hotel General Manager Ralph D’Souza: D’Souza joined Princess in 2006 as a junior purser and worked his way through the ranks and achieved his goal of becoming hotel general manager in 2019. The highlight of D’Souza’s career was being chosen to be part of the inaugural team for the new Royal Class series of ships. During his seagoing career, D’Souza has been part of the launch team for Royal Princess, Regal Princess and Majestic Princess. In 2017, he was selected to be part of the deployment team of the MedallionClass Experience, where he was an ambassador of this new and innovative way to cruise with Princess. D’Souza holds a degree in EMBA and a Ph.D. in business administration. When he is not sailing the sea, he enjoys spending time at his seacoast home where he soaks up the abundance of nature around his home by gardening and keeping fit.

Hotel General Manager Simona Stumberger: A native of Slovenia, where she studied language and hospitality management, Stumberger began her career at sea in the bar department and further diversified her hotel experiences by working in the guest services department and hand in hand with the hotel and food & beverage division. She is now proudly a hotel general manager, where she shares her passion for travel and impeccable service with each guest. When on vacation, she loves spending time with family and friends, hiking the beautiful mountains in the Alps and looking after her orchids, which are her passion.

Chief Engineer Gaetano Guida: Gaetano Guida joined Princess Cruises in 2002 and was named chief engineer aboard Royal Princess in 2017. After earning his nautical degree in July 1999 from Nautical Institute Nino Bixio in Piano di Sorrento, Italy, Guida joined the Italian Navy serving on the “M/V Vesuvio,” a refueling ship for other naval ships. He met his wife onboard Star Princess in 2015, and together they have two sons. His hobbies include reading, particularly, leadership and psychology books, and listening to music.

Chief Engineer Davor Pavlovic-Kalifo: Davor Pavlovic-Kalifo joined Princess Cruises in 2002, as second engineer and was named chief engineer aboard Sapphire Princess in 2014. A native of Croatia, Pavlovic-Kalifo worked as an engine cadet onboard a cargo ship and then went on to college, graduating as a marine engineer. His first assignment on a cruise ship was Tahitian Princess, where he met his wife. They are proud parents to a 3-year-old boy, and they love spending time as a family in Dubrovnik. When not traveling the world, Pavlovic-Kalifo enjoys deep sea fishing and exploring the Adriatic islands via his motorboat.

Several members of this group already are spending time in the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, and over the course of several months they will be joined by nearly 1,600 teammates who will serve as the inaugural Sun Princess crew, ready to provide guests the vacation of a lifetime.

On sale now, Sun Princess is scheduled to debut in Europe on February 8, 2024, for a season of Mediterranean cruises, followed by Caribbean sailings from Fort Lauderdale later in the year.

The 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest vessel will be the largest ship ever constructed for Princess with an array of exciting new dining, entertainment and activity offerings, as well as luxurious staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories. The ship will be highlighted by amazing, never-before-seen spaces such as The Dome, a transformational entertainment venue inspired by the terraces of Santorini, the next-level, brand-iconic Piazza and three-story Horizons Dining Room that are sure to have everyone talking.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company’s website.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
02-08-2023 Feb. 21: VIA Cocktails & Conversation, An Evening with Captain Justin Diez
02-08-2023 Debut of New Sun Princess Just One Year Away, Inaugural Team Announced
02-07-2023 SCV Chamber Announces Business Choice Award Honorees
02-06-2023 Jersey Mike’s Holds Grand Opening, Fundraiser at Golden Valley Road Location
02-03-2023 SCV Water Awarded $5 Million for Regional Drought Resiliency Project
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
The Master’s University Men’s Volleyball Ranks No. 1 In The Nation
The Master's men's volleyball team has made history ranking No. 1 in the most recent NAIA Men's Volleyball Top 15 Poll
The Master’s University Men’s Volleyball Ranks No. 1 In The Nation
Feb. 21: VIA Cocktails & Conversation, An Evening with Captain Justin Diez
The Valley Industry Association is returning their Cocktails & Conversations program later this month with Sheriff's Captain Justin Diez. 
Feb. 21: VIA Cocktails & Conversation, An Evening with Captain Justin Diez
Los Angeles County Selected to Advance in National Initiative to Boost High-Quality Jobs
The LA County Department of Economic Opportunity was selected to participate in the second phase of Results for America's Good Jobs & Equity Project, backed by the Families and Workers Fund, which will help 12 communities implement innovative job quality strategies that promote economic mobility and strengthen local economies.
Los Angeles County Selected to Advance in National Initiative to Boost High-Quality Jobs
Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces First Bill Package; Focus on Homelessness
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo introduced a package of three bills focused on critical issues to help solve our homelessness crisis.
Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces First Bill Package; Focus on Homelessness
Senator Wilk Coauthors Early Prisoner Release Accountability Measure
Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced today he’s coauthoring a bill to bring much-needed accountability and transparency to the prisoner early release process.
Senator Wilk Coauthors Early Prisoner Release Accountability Measure
The Cube To Host West Coast Hockey Conference
Get your tickets! The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia is excited to host the 2023 West Coast Hockey Conference.
The Cube To Host West Coast Hockey Conference
L.A. County Parks is Hiring Youth For Spring Jobs
Los Angeles County Parks is hiring. This Spring, Parks and Rec is looking to employ local L.A. County Youth with an entry level job that pays more than minimum wage, $16.04, and allows them to work at their local LA County Park.
L.A. County Parks is Hiring Youth For Spring Jobs
Debut of New Sun Princess Just One Year Away, Inaugural Team Announced
The countdown is on, in just one year, Sun Princess, the newest Princess Cruises ship will debut in the Mediterranean.
Debut of New Sun Princess Just One Year Away, Inaugural Team Announced
City Launches New Lock it or Lose it Campaign This Spring
In partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the release of LioLi (LEE-OH-LEE), the new and improved Lock It or Lose It theft prevention system.
City Launches New Lock it or Lose it Campaign This Spring
CSUN Softball Preview: The Outfield, The Schedule
The CSUN Softball team opens its 46th season at the SDSU Season Kickoff Feb. 9-11. This concludes the 2023 preview with the Matadors' outfield and a look at CSUN's opponents.
CSUN Softball Preview: The Outfield, The Schedule
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Daily Count Adds 20 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 18 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,105 new cases countywide and 20 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Daily Count Adds 20 Cases
Today in SCV History (Feb. 8)
1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
Del Shannon
Nominations Released for 2023 SCV Man, Woman of the Year
The Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the year committee has released the names and nominating SCV nonprofit organizations for the 2023 SCV Man & Woman of the Year.
Nominations Released for 2023 SCV Man, Woman of the Year
Tuesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Low Community Level
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,103 new cases countywide and 27 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Low Community Level
May 13: SCV Education Foundation’s Inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk
The SCV Education Foundation is excited to announce it will be hosting the Inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk on Saturday, May 13 in Old Town Newhall from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
May 13: SCV Education Foundation’s Inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk
Supes Approve Largest-Ever One-Year Spending Plan of $609.7M to Address Homelessness
Four weeks after declaring a local emergency on homelessness, the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $609.7 million budget for the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative for fiscal year 2023-24, the largest investment in any given year to date to prevent and address homelessness.
Supes Approve Largest-Ever One-Year Spending Plan of $609.7M to Address Homelessness
CSUN Recital Hall to be Named in Honor of Opera Legend Shigemi Matsumoto
Opera legend Shigemi Matsumoto and her husband Marty Stark have donated nearly $1.5 million to the music program at California State University, Northridge. The university is naming a recital hall in her honor.
CSUN Recital Hall to be Named in Honor of Opera Legend Shigemi Matsumoto
The Cube Seeks Pro Shop Partner
American Sports Entertainment Company and the Los Angeles Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals for the operation of retail space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, located at 27745 Smyth Drive in Santa Clarita.
The Cube Seeks Pro Shop Partner
Feb. 8: DFYinSCV Presents ‘Social Media Safety’ Virtual Workshop
DFYinSCV will present a "Social Media Safety" online Workshop Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 8: DFYinSCV Presents ‘Social Media Safety’ Virtual Workshop
March 18: Drive-thru Shredding Event Requires Pre-registration
Spring is the perfect time to take advantage of document shredding services in Santa Clarita. Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 18, for a free drive-thru document shredding event, which will be held at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
March 18: Drive-thru Shredding Event Requires Pre-registration
SCV Chamber Announces Business Choice Award Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced their 2022 businesses award recipients who will be honored at the Centennial Celebration Awards + Installation on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
SCV Chamber Announces Business Choice Award Honorees
Today in SCV History (Feb. 7)
1919 - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story]
Signal Century
Stanford Hands TMU Volleyball First Loss of Season
It was the most anticipated event on the campus.
Stanford Hands TMU Volleyball First Loss of Season
After Three-Year Hiatus, St. Francis Dam Tour Returns
After a three-year hiatus, the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will commemorate the 95th anniversary of the second-worst disaster in California history by bringing back its renowned St. Francis Dam lecture and bus tour/hike at the dam site in San Francisquito Canyon on Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
After Three-Year Hiatus, St. Francis Dam Tour Returns
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: