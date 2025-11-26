Dec. 1-5: Caltrans Announces Daytime Lane Reductions Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area

Caltrans announces daytime lane reductions at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) near Castaic for pavement rehabilitation.

The following may be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1 through Friday, Dec. 5:

-One lane of northbound or southbound I-5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway.

-The southbound I-5 Lake Hughes Road on- and off-ramps.

-The southbound I-5 Templin Highway and Truck Break Inspection off-ramps.

Closures are subject to change due to weather, material, or other factors. Motorists can view current traffic conditions on the Caltrans QuickMap.

This construction is part of a project that began in April 2022. The overall scope of the project includes replacing concrete slabs, upgrading drainage systems and guardrail, repairing and stabilizing slopes through rock scaling and installing geogrid, and construction of a retaining wall.

