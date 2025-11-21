Dec. 1: Embrace Your Smile Orthodontics Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting

Embrace Your Smile Orthodontics will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4:30-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1 at 23453 Lyons Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Enjoy a festive afternoon with hot cocoa, cookies, candy canes and toys, a cheerful way to kick off the holiday season.

At Embrace Your Smile Orthodontics, its mission is to provide comprehensive and artistic orthodontic care, offering personalized, minimally invasive solutions that help patients achieve their perfect smile.

This grand opening is open to everyone and Chamber members, non-members, local businesses, neighbors and families are invited to stop by, meet the team and take part in the celebration.

For more information and to RSVP visit https://www.scvchamber.com/events/grand-opening-embrace-your-smile-orthodontics

