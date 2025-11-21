Dec. 1: Embrace Your Smile Orthodontics Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Embrace Your Smile Orthodontics will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4:30-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1 at 23453 Lyons Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
After eight years of service to the Saugus Union School District, Superintendent Dr. Colleen Hawkins has announced her retirement, the Saugus Union School Board has confirmed. She plans to retire effective July 2026.
|
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Cocktails & Conversation event hosting Captain Brandon Barclay, Thursday, Dec. 11, from 5:30-7 p.m.
|
Help children and families facing mental health, substance use, or domestic violence issues by giving to the Hearts for Heroes Fundraising Campaign.
|
NorthPark Community Church will host its annual free Christmas event, Cookies with Santa, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 at 27927 Smyth Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board of Trustees has unanimously approved the appointment of Sarah Silva as the new Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a statement citing "serious concerns" regarding the proposed eight-story state courthouse building to be situated near McBean Parkway/Valencia Boulevard.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, “Persona Grata: Portraits” by Heidi Brueckner on view at The MAIN, now through Jan. 14, 2026.
|
Pistachio Comedy will host Laughing Stock Comedy, 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29 at Gilchrist Farm.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Travel & Adventure” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the First Floor Gallery in City Hall from Dec. 9, through March 4, 2026.
|
In the city of Santa Clarita, food waste should now be recycled. Place food waste in a plastic bag and place the bag inside your green organics recycling cart alongside loose green waste or yard waste.
|
No. 17 Canyons women's volleyball (11-14) travels to No. 14 San Bernardino Valley College (14-8) to begin the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoff match at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22.
|
College of the Canyons women's basketball won its third straight contest 51-46 at Riverside City College on Tuesday, Nov. 18 behind double-digit point totals from freshmen Lili Martinez and Kathy Artiga.
|
College of the Canyons women's golf had its state title aspirations washed away as inclement weather forced the cancellation of the second round of the 2025 3C2A State Championship Tournament at Alisal Ranch River Course on Monday, Nov. 17.
|
Quincy Phillips scored 30 points to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to a 106-89 exhibition win over the Nelson (AZ) Warriors Wednesday night, Nov. 19 in The MacArthur Center.
|
1831
- Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story
]
|
The Child & Family Center is inviting our community to “Adopt-a-Family” and bring warmth, joy, and hope to children and families right here in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
As the holiday season approaches, many families across the community are feeling the pressure of rising costs.
|
California State University, Northridge’s 40th annual Powwow returns to campus on Saturday, Nov. 29, in celebration of the American Indian communities of Los Angeles County and throughout Southern California.
|
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has been recognized by the California Chamber of Commerce for having the strongest pro-business and economic growth voting records in the State Senate.
|
A team of researchers that includes chemistry students and faculty at California State University, Northridge have just completed a massive computational study of the element iron’s behavior at the Earth’s core.
|
The Santa Clarita Mail Processing and Distribution Center will handle hundreds of millions of pieces of mail and packages this holiday season and they ready to handle it
|
Rep. George Whitesides introduced legislation to designate the Castaic Post Office in honor of the late Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.
|
A landmark study led by two California State University, Northridge graduate students has revealed that recent heat waves, which caused the mass mortality of fire corals, contributed to the widespread elimination of the last standing coral flourishing in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, marking a turning point in the ecology of shallow coral reefs in the region.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.