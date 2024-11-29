Dec. 1: LACoFD Schedules Brush Pile Burn in Stevenson Ranch

Los Angeles County Fire Department Division 3 has a scheduled brush pile burn in the surrounding fields near West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch on Sunday, Dec.1 from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m.

Smoke may be visible at times. Please do not panic. LACoFD will be on the scene throughout the scheduled burn.

The brush pile burn was previously scheduled for Friday, Nov. 29 but was postponed due to weather.

