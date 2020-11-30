header image

2013 - Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center. [story]
Paul Walker
Dec. 1: Proposed Henry Mayo Hospital Expansion on Planning Panel Agenda
| Monday, Nov 30, 2020
At their Dec. 1 meeting at City Hall, Santa Clarita Planning Commissioners will consider the proposed construction of a second inpatient tower, diagnostics and testing facility, and addition to an existing parking structure. | Rendering courtesy City of Santa Clarita.

 

A proposed Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital expansion is among the items on the Santa Clarita Planning Commission’s agenda for its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, December 1 starting at 6 p.m.

In the meeting, Commissioners will hold a public hearing on a proposal to amend the Unified Development Code to adopt an Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance consistent with California Government Code Section 65852.2.

Commissioners will also discuss proposed amendments to the existing Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Specific Plan and Master Plan to allow for the construction of a second inpatient tower, diagnostics and testing facility, and an addition to an existing parking structure. The proposed hospital expansion would not exceed 200,000 square feet of new public institutional space.

The December 1 meeting is set for Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita 91355.

To view the complete December 1 agenda online, click here.

Virtual Public Participation

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting in a number of ways. Members of the community may observe the meeting via livestream at www.santa-clarita.com/agendas or watch on Channel 20.

For those wishing to provide written comments, please submit an electronic written comment form at https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commission-writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak during public participation or on an item on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at: https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commission-requesttospeak at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 913 3233 0745 and Password: 23920

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/91332330745

Or Telephone:
US:
+1 669 900 9128 or
+1 253 215 8782 or
+1 346 248 7799 or
+1 312 626 6799 or
+1 646 558 8656 or
+1 301 715 8592

You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. You will have three minutes to speak, with double the time allotted for non-English speakers using a translator, unless that time is adjusted by the Chair.
