Dec. 1: Third Annual Holiday Tree Lighting at The Cube

Join the city of Santa Clarita for the third annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia on Friday, Dec. 1, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Santa Clarita City Council along with Los Angeles Kings announcer Daryl Evans, will lead the community in a countdown as they flip the switch illuminating the stunning Christmas tree located directly on the ice.

This year, the event will feature holiday performances by local ice skaters who will be showcased in the upcoming Holiday Skate Show titled, “The Nightmare Before Christmas at The Cube.” Directly after the event, attendees are invited to join the public skate session from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. where they will have the opportunity to take photos with the Kings Crew and LA Kings mascot Bailey, as well as Santa Clarita’s own beloved mascot, Sammy Clarita.

Children will also have the chance to get in the holiday spirit by sledding down a real snow hill next to the Christmas tree. Sleds will be provided.

Attendees can enjoy hot chocolate and snacks from The Grille or they can visit The Top Shelf for a variety of holiday drinks on the second floor.

The community is also invited to cheer on the UCLA Bruins as they face off against the University of California, Berkeley at 8:15 p.m., on the NHL Rink.

Attendees are encouraged to bring teddy bears or other stuffed toys for a teddy bear toss, which will take place after the first UCLA goal. All of the teddy bears tossed onto the ice will be donated to a local non-profit.

For any questions regarding the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Cube please contact Matt Dugan at matt.dugan@thecubesantaclarita.com.

