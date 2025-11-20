Dec. 1: ‘Travel & Adventure’ Juried Exhibition Call for Artists Deadline

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Travel & Adventure” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the First Floor Gallery in City Hall from Dec. 9, through March 4, 2026.

Deadline to apply is Monday, Dec. 1.

This exhibition celebrates the spirit of exploration and discovery, showcasing the beauty of places around the world through the eyes of artists. From bustling cityscapes and iconic landmarks to quiet coastlines, cultural traditions and foods that tell a story, “Travel & Adventure” invites artists to capture the wonder of global experiences. All mediums are welcome, including but not limited to photography, painting and mixed media. We’re inviting artists to submit works inspired from landscapes and architecture to vintage transportation, sailboats, airplanes, and the people and moments that make travel so meaningful. The exhibition celebrates the joy of adventure and the universal connection found in exploring our world.

Artwork Drop-off: Tuesday, Dec. 9, from Noon-12:45 p.m.

Artwork Pick-up: March 4, 2026 from 11:30 a.m.-Noon.

Art Reception: Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.

The juried exhibition will be on view at city of Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Boulevard, #120, Valencia, CA 91355.

If artists are unable to pick up their work on the scheduled pick-up date, remaining pieces will be transported to the Arts & Events office at 22704 9Th St., Newhall, CA 91321, where they can be collected at a later time by appointment.

Artists will be notified of juried results one to two days after the deadline.

The city’s Arts and Events reserves the right to change the project timeline.

To be Eligible artwork must be:

All hanging artwork must be properly wired.

Maximum size 40” x 50” (including frame).

Maximum weight is 20lbs.

Artwork previously exhibited with the city will not be considered.

Mailed artwork will not be accepted.

Artists must physically hand-deliver and pickup their artwork.

Per ADA compliance, artwork cannot protrude more than four inches from the wall.

Acceptable mediums include painting, drawing, sculpture, printmaking, photography, textiles and mixed-media.

This call is open to artists regardless of race, color, religion, natural origin, gender, age, military status, sexual orientation, marital status, or physical or mental disabilities

Each respective artist will be responsible for handling the sale of own artwork included in this exhibition. The city of Santa Clarita or its employees will not be responsible for the sale of artwork. In the event the city is approached by an interested buyer, the city will provide the interested buyer’s information to the artist who will then execute the sale of their own artwork. There is no commission due to the city.

To apply visit https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/581ccf786bc243d7b72ae6e6fd23a96d.

Like this: Like Loading...