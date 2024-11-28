Dec. 10: Deadline for First Installment of L.A. County Property Taxes

Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Elizabeth Buenrostro Ginsberg reminds property owners that the first installment of the 2024-25 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent if not received by 5 p.m. Pacific Time or United States Postal Service postmarked on or before Tuesday, Dec. 10.

To avoid late penalties, property owners should not wait until the last day to make payment; please pay early” said Ginsberg. “Property owners may find it difficult to reach us on the telephone. They may obtain answers to the great majority of their questions in addition to viewing their 2024-25 Annual Secured Property Tax Bill, making online electronic check (eCheck) payments, or obtaining tax payment history for the past three fiscal tax years on the Los Angeles County Property Tax Portal at propertytax.lacounty.gov. An eCheck video, with closed captions in English, Armenian, Chinese, Korean, and Spanish, is available at ttc.lacounty.gov/pay-your-property-taxes. Property owners may also submit their inquiries at ttc.lacounty.gov/public-inquiries or call the toll-free Property Tax Information Line at 1(888) 807-2111, where automated information is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

PAYMENTS – We only accept U.S. currency drawn on U.S. based financial institutions.

PARTIAL PAYMENTS – We recommend you pay the total amount due. However, if you are unable to do so, we accept partial payments, which reduce the amount of penalties imposed.

PAY ONLINE – To make payments online, go to propertytax.lacounty.gov and select “Pay Property Taxes Online.” You can make online payments 24 hours a day, 7 days a week up until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on the delinquency date. Please note that you cannot make online payments for installment plans (Four-Pay and Five-Pay Plans).

PAY BY ELECTRONIC CHECK – There is no cost to you for eCheck payments, and you receive instant confirmation. The Annual Secured Property Tax Bill contains your Assessor’s Identification Number (AIN), which you will need to complete the transaction. Each eCheck transaction is limited to $2,500,000.00.

You may view a step-by-step video on how to make an eCheck payment at ttc.lacounty.gov/pay-your-property-taxes. The video is available in multiple languages.

When paying by eCheck, your bank account must be Automated Clearing House (ACH)-enabled, meaning the transaction can settle through the ACH Network. If your bank account has a debit block to prevent unauthorized organizations from debiting your account via ACH, you must notify your bank to authorize ACH debits from Los Angeles County with a debit filter with the Company Identification Number of 0 0 0 0 0 7 9 1 6 1.

PAY BY CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD ONLINE – You may also pay online by using major credit cards or debit cards. Each online credit/debit card transaction is limited to $99,999.99, including a cost, currently 2.22 percent of the transaction amount (minimum $1.49 per transaction). You

will receive instant confirmation of your online payment.

PAY BY CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD OVER THE TELEPHONE – We accept major credit and debit card payments over the telephone for current year taxes only. To pay by telephone, call toll-free 1(888) 473-0835. The Annual Secured Property Tax Bill contains your Assessor’s Identification Number (AIN), Year, and Sequence, which you will need to complete the transaction. Each credit/debit card transaction is limited to $99,999.99, including a cost, currently 2.22 percent of the transaction amount (minimum $1.49 per transaction). Please note that you cannot make payments for defaulted taxes or installment plans (Four-Pay and Five-Pay Plans) over the telephone.

PAY BY MAIL – Please use the envelope(s) enclosed in your Annual Secured Property Tax Bill and include the payment stub from the tax bill. If paying both installments, please include both payment stubs. Do not mail cash or attach staples, clips, tape, or correspondence. You must mail property tax payments to the Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, Post Office Box 54018, Los Angeles, CA 90054-0018. Do not mail your payments to any other address. Property tax payments must be received or USPS postmarked by the delinquency date to avoid penalties. To assist taxpayers in understanding how to avoid penalties that could result from postmark issues, we have compiled important information on how to “Avoid Penalties by Understanding Postmarks.” Visit our website at ttc.lacounty.gov/avoidpenalties-by-understanding-postmarks.

PAY IN PERSON – We accept cash, check, money order, cashier’s check, and major credit cards and debit cards at 225 North Hill Street, First Floor Lobby, Los Angeles, CA 90012, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Friday, excluding Los Angeles County holidays. Each in-person credit/debit card transaction is limited to $75,000.00, including a cost, currently 2.22 percent of the transaction amount (minimum $1.49 per transaction).

ONLINE BANKING OR BILL PAYMENT SERVICES – We DO NOT recommend using these services to pay property taxes. The USPS does not postmark the envelopes these firms use to mail us the payment. In the absence of a postmark, we determine penalties based exclusively on the date we receive payment.

Property owners can designate a third party (e.g., a friend, family member or agency) to receive a copy of past due notices. While third parties are not responsible for paying the property tax bill, they can remind property owners that their property taxes may be in default, or remind them to take action to prevent them from losing their property in the event of a tax sale. Senior citizens, those with language limitations, and others who require special assistance are among those who may benefit from this program. To enroll in this program, please visit our website at ttc.lacounty.gov/third-party-property-tax-notification-program.

Property owners can subscribe to receive property tax related emails from the Treasurer and Tax Collector regarding special notices and upcoming events, such as annual property tax deadline reminders, office location updates and other news.

To subscribe, taxpayers may visit the Email Notification Service at ttc.lacounty.gov/eNotify.

