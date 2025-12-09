Dec. 10: Hart Board Organizational Meeting, Financing Authority Meeting

The Board of Trustees of the William S. Hart Union School District will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. This will be the annual organizational meeting for the Hart Board to elect new board officers.

The board will nominate and elect the following positions for the term of December 2025 to December 2026: president, clerk and assistant clerk.

The meeting will be held at the Hart District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The annual meeting of the William S. Hart Joint School Financing Authority will immediately follow the Regular/Organizational Meeting.

To view the complete meeting agenda visit: https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/SB_MeetingListing.aspx?S=36030502.

This will be an in-person meeting.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at: https://youtube.com/live/DpehjEsot6A.

PLEASE NOTE: Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

