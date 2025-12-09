Dec. 10: Hart Board Organizational Meeting, Financing Authority Meeting

|
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a Special Meeting in closed session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9 at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The council will meet in closed session to confer with legal counsel regarding anticipated litigation.
The Board of Trustees of the William S. Hart Union School District will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. This will be the annual organizational meeting for the Hart Board to elect new board officers.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert for Tuesday, Dec. 9, for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
Once again, The Hollywood Reporter has named California State University, Northridge one of the top 20 music schools in the world.
A Special Meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 10.
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
The California Department of Public Health is issuing an advisory following a recent outbreak of amatoxin poisoning linked to the consumption of wild, foraged mushrooms.
The Master's University women's volleyball team needed a win in the final match of pool play to keep its season alive. It fell short in four sets.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 14.
Mission Opera will present a production of “Amahl And The Night Visitors” at various locations in and around the Santa Clarita Valley.
Quincy Phillips had 22 points and Brayden Miner drained a three-pointer in the final minute to lift TMU over OUAZ and win its first GSAC game by a score of 75-72 on Thursday, Dec. 4 in Santa Clarita.
The Master's University women's basketball team took down the OUAZ Spirit in dominant fashion in their GSAC opener, 75-40 Thursday, Dec. 4 in Santa Clarita.
College of the Canyons sophomore tackle TJ Taylor has signed with the University of Illinois after earning unanimous all-league honors while anchoring the Cougars' offensive line in 2025.
1941
- Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens [story
]
1921
- William S. Hart (57) marries actress Winifred Westover (23) [story
]
1864
- Actor William S. Hart born in Newburgh, New York [Hart Index
]
The West Coast Health Alliance strongly supports that hepatitis B vaccination continue to be routinely offered to all newborns, with the first dose of the vaccine given within 24 hours of birth for newborns weighing at least 4 pounds, 7 ounces, followed by completion of the vaccine series.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman has credited the combined efforts of law enforcement, public health leaders, educators and community advocates, along with his office’s sustained campaign to expose the dangers of fentanyl, for driving a historic 22 percent decline in overdose and poisoning deaths across Los Angeles County.
Poets, dreamers and storytellers, the deadline for the 2026 Sidewalk Poetry Project is on Sunday, Dec. 14.
Rock Bottom Media and JMV Productions will host free photos with Santa for the whole family including pets, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 at Locale Studios.
Weird Gallery presents Artmas: After Dark, After Hours, a student‑led art show featuring College of the Canyons and California Institute of the Arts students.
The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to enjoy a new holiday light show now illuminating the River of Lights at Central Park.
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Events L.A. presents its Ugly Sweater Holiday Market, 3-8 p.m. Saturday Dec.13 at Lucky Luke Brewing, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a Special Meeting in open session on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 5 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall to conduct the annual Council Reorganization event, when the gavel will be passed to a new mayor.
