Dec. 10: Holiday Ice Show ‘The Grinch’s Holiday’ at The Cube

Join Cindy Lou Who and the Grinch in Whoville as the second annual Holiday Skate Show returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint. This year, “The Grinch’s Holiday” will be an adaptation of the timeless classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” on Saturday, Dec. 10, and with two separate times to attend at noon and 5 p.m.
The all-local cast includes more than a dozen featured skaters, a supporting cast of over 60 skaters and a special guest skater who has yet to be announced. The 90-minute performance will take place on the NHL Rink at The Cube. With the temperature kept at 54 degrees, attendees are encouraged to bring jackets, hats, mittens and blankets.
Two seating areas will be available for each show, giving attendees the chance to immerse themselves in the action. Seating in on-ice bleachers is $25 per person and upstairs bleacher seating is $15 per person. The Grille will also be serving fan-favorite meals, in addition to hot chocolate, coffee and churros to keep attendees warm during the show.
Join Cindy Lou Who and the Grinch in Whoville as the second annual Holiday Skate Show returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint. This year, “The Grinch’s Holiday” will be an adaptation of the timeless classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” on Saturday, Dec. 10, and with two separate times to attend at noon and 5 p.m.
The City of Santa Clarita invites members of the community to join the Santa Clarita City Council for the annual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military personnel and their families, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Newhall.
Following a public meeting in August to discuss the upcoming construction of the Bouquet Canyon Trail, which will connect Bouquet Canyon Road to Central Park, residents are invited to join the City of Santa Clarita for a public meeting on Wednesday, Nov 9 to learn more about the project through a discussion with the city’s project managers.
The City of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
Join Cindy Lou Who and the Grinch in Whoville as the second annual Holiday Skate Show returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint. This year, “The Grinch’s Holiday” will be an adaptation of the timeless classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” on Saturday, Dec. 10, and with two separate times to attend at noon and 5 p.m.
The City of Santa Clarita invites members of the community to join the Santa Clarita City Council for the annual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military personnel and their families, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Newhall.
Every year, thousands of adults are seriously injured or killed statewide in vehicle crashes caused by distracted drivers – crashes that are 100% preventable. To help combat this issue, the California Highway Patrol is launching a statewide “Distracted Driving Education for Adult Drivers” traffic safety program.
As we set our clocks back one hour to mark the end of daylight saving time on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m., the County of Los Angeles Fire Department encourages residents to update, review, and practice their family emergency plan, so everyone knows what to do when it is time to act.
Caden Starr had a career-high 25 points as the The Master's University Men's Basketball team defeated the Oklahoma City University Stars 81-74 Thursday in a game played at Arizona Christian University in Glendale, Ariz.
Celebrating its 42nd year, the annual Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Holiday Home tour is set to ring in the holidays. The annual Gala is Friday, Dec. 2 at Hyatt Valencia, and as an added bonus there will be a special VIP preview on Nov. 30.
Following a public meeting in August to discuss the upcoming construction of the Bouquet Canyon Trail, which will connect Bouquet Canyon Road to Central Park, residents are invited to join the City of Santa Clarita for a public meeting on Wednesday, Nov 9 to learn more about the project through a discussion with the city’s project managers.
At a special governing board meeting Wednesday evening, the Castaic Union School District Governing Board approved the agreement between CUSD and Student Transportation of America to facilitate transportation (two bus routes) for our general education students for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.
The West Ranch High School GO Jazz Big Band, directed by Brian Leff, invites you to experience "The Beatles at 60" on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. at the West Ranch High School Theater, 26255 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91381.
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are hosting another popular Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Nov. 5 to Sunday, Nov. 13.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 45 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of seven new deaths and 1,332 new cases countywide.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.