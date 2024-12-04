Dec. 10: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting

|
In recent years, significant data breaches have compromised many Americans’ personal information. U.S. consumers reported losing $10 billion to fraud in 2023, up $1 billion from the previous year.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Major Crimes Bureau, Metro Detail detectives and LASD Palmdale Station detectives responded to the California Bank and Trust in Acton, in response to a reported bank robbery.
|
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the return of two favorite winter celebrations: Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland and Holidays in the Park.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10.
|
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan certified the final results for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the first day counties are permitted to certify under the timeframe prescribed in the California Elections Code.
|
Continuing its action to protect public health, the state has secured a broad, voluntary recall of all raw whole milk and cream products from Raw Farm, LLC.
|
California State University, Northridge’s Jewish Studies Program is collaborating with the UCLA Dialogue Across Difference Initiative and Bedari Kindness Institute to host a conversation between Miriam Udel and Reza Aslan about charting a course toward peace and understanding
|
Santa Clarita Valley McDonald’s Owner/Operators Jay and Shelly Schutz are celebrating 45 years in Santa Clarita at their 18850 Soledad Canyon Road location with a special event to thank customers and neighbors for their decades of support and cherished memories.
|
A nightime closure of all southbound lanes of the Interstate 5 Freeway in Newhall is scheduled to run Monday, Dec. 9 through Thursday, Dec. 12 due to the I-5 North County Enhancements Project.
|
|
Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor and Assistant U.S. Attorney General, was sworn in Tuesday, Dec. 3 as the 44th District Attorney of Los Angeles County.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s nomination of Nikki Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center, to serve on the Los Angeles County Interagency Council on Child Abuse and Neglect (ICAN).
|
Ken & Joe’s Second "Season of Giving Winter Charity Event" will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the dealership's location at 21618 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger started her term as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for 2024-2025 on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
|
Experience the magic of live music and animated visuals at the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra’s "Carnival of the Animals" concert, Friday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced nominations are officially open for the Santa Clarita Valley Business Choice Awards and will remain open till Tuesday, Dec. 31.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) was sworn in on Monday, Dec. 2 in Sacramento to represent Assembly District 40, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Castaic, Northwest San Fernando Valley and North Sylmar.
|
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new Valencia Community Center on Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at Valencia Summit Park.
|
On her first day in office, Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) introduced Senate Bill 23, to provide meaningful support for California’s disabled veteran homeowners.
|
|
As the holiday season nears, SNAP Sports, (Special Needs Athletes and Peers), is excited to participate in Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving back, on Dec. 3.
|
California State University, Northridge’s Department of Music has been named one of the top 20 music schools by The Hollywood Reporter alongside schools such as The Juilliard School, the University of Southern California and Berklee College of Music.
|
The California Department of Public Health is reminding the public that holiday gatherings can lead to holiday colds and to get vaccinated against influenza, COVID-19 and other winter viruses to protect yourself and loved ones this winter.
|
Dr. Omar Torres, who serves as chief instructional officer at College of the Canyons, has been named President of De Anza College, effective Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.
