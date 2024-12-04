header image

1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
Dec. 10: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
Wednesday, Dec 4, 2024
Water drop


The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10.

This special board meeting will start at 1 p.m. at the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

To join the meeting virtually click the zoom link.

Or join by phone by calling (833) 568-8864

Webinar ID: 160 657 9775

To view the full agenda, visit here.

For more information about the meeting or SCV water visit SCV water website.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
WalletHub: California Is the 3rd Most Vulnerable State to Identity Theft & Fraud
In recent years, significant data breaches have compromised many Americans’ personal information. U.S. consumers reported losing $10 billion to fraud in 2023, up $1 billion from the previous year.
WalletHub: California Is the 3rd Most Vulnerable State to Identity Theft & Fraud
LASD: Acton Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Major Crimes Bureau, Metro Detail detectives and LASD Palmdale Station detectives responded to the California Bank and Trust in Acton, in response to a reported bank robbery. 
LASD: Acton Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
Celebrate The Winter Season at L.A. County Parks
 The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the return of two favorite winter celebrations: Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland and Holidays in the Park. 
Celebrate The Winter Season at L.A. County Parks
County Certifies 2024 General Election Results
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan certified the final results for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the first day counties are permitted to certify under the timeframe prescribed in the California Elections Code.
County Certifies 2024 General Election Results
State Secures Broad Voluntary Recall of Raw Milk and Cream to Protect Consumers
Continuing its action to protect public health, the state has secured a broad, voluntary recall of all raw whole milk and cream products from Raw Farm, LLC.
State Secures Broad Voluntary Recall of Raw Milk and Cream to Protect Consumers
CSUN’s Jewish Studies Program to Co-Host ‘Compassionate Conversations’
California State University, Northridge’s Jewish Studies Program is collaborating with the UCLA Dialogue Across Difference Initiative and Bedari Kindness Institute to host a conversation between Miriam Udel and Reza Aslan about charting a course toward peace and understanding
CSUN’s Jewish Studies Program to Co-Host ‘Compassionate Conversations’
Dec. 8: 45-Year Anniversary Celebration of Santa Clarita McDonald’s Franchise
Santa Clarita Valley McDonald’s Owner/Operators Jay and Shelly Schutz are celebrating 45 years in Santa Clarita at their 18850 Soledad Canyon Road location with a special event to thank customers and neighbors for their decades of support and cherished memories.
Dec. 8: 45-Year Anniversary Celebration of Santa Clarita McDonald’s Franchise
Dec. 9-12: All Lanes of I-5 SB to be Closed in Newhall
A nightime closure of all southbound lanes of the Interstate 5 Freeway in Newhall is scheduled to run Monday, Dec. 9 through Thursday, Dec. 12 due to the I-5 North County Enhancements Project.
Dec. 9-12: All Lanes of I-5 SB to be Closed in Newhall
Today in SCV History (Dec. 4)
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
Nathan Hochman Sworn In As New L.A. County District Attorney
Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor and Assistant U.S. Attorney General, was sworn in Tuesday, Dec. 3 as the 44th District Attorney of Los Angeles County.
Nathan Hochman Sworn In As New L.A. County District Attorney
Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center, Appointed to County Interagency Council
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s nomination of Nikki Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center, to serve on the Los Angeles County Interagency Council on Child Abuse and Neglect (ICAN).
Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center, Appointed to County Interagency Council
Dec. 14: Ken & Joe’s Season of Giving Winter Charity Event
Ken & Joe’s Second "Season of Giving Winter Charity Event" will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the dealership's location at 21618 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Dec. 14: Ken & Joe’s Season of Giving Winter Charity Event
Barger Becomes Chair of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors
Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger started her term as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for 2024-2025 on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Barger Becomes Chair of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors
Dec. 20: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Carnival of the Animals’
Experience the magic of live music and animated visuals at the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra’s "Carnival of the Animals" concert, Friday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
Dec. 20: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Carnival of the Animals’
SCV Chamber Business Choice Awards Nominations are Open
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced nominations are officially open for the Santa Clarita Valley Business Choice Awards and will remain open till Tuesday, Dec. 31.
SCV Chamber Business Choice Awards Nominations are Open
Schiavo Offers Relief, Relocation Bills for Those Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) was sworn in on Monday, Dec. 2 in Sacramento to represent Assembly District 40, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Castaic, Northwest San Fernando Valley and North Sylmar.
Schiavo Offers Relief, Relocation Bills for Those Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Dec. 9: Public Invited to Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Valencia Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new Valencia Community Center on Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at Valencia Summit Park.
Dec. 9: Public Invited to Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Valencia Community Center
Valladares Introduces ‘Home for Heroes Act’ on Her First Day in Office
On her first day in office, Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) introduced Senate Bill 23, to provide meaningful support for California’s disabled veteran homeowners.
Valladares Introduces ‘Home for Heroes Act’ on Her First Day in Office
Today in SCV History (Dec. 3)
1887 - Prohibitionist Henry Needham purchases land in Newhall, attempts to establish "dry" colony [story]
H.C. Needham
SNAP Sports Seeks Support on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3
As the holiday season nears, SNAP Sports, (Special Needs Athletes and Peers), is excited to participate in Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving back, on Dec. 3.
SNAP Sports Seeks Support on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3
CSUN on The Hollywood Reporter’s List of Top 20 Music Schools
California State University, Northridge’s Department of Music has been named one of the top 20 music schools by The Hollywood Reporter alongside schools such as The Juilliard School, the University of Southern California and Berklee College of Music.
CSUN on The Hollywood Reporter’s List of Top 20 Music Schools
Get a Flu, COVID Shot to Boost Family Immunity During the Holidays
The California Department of Public Health is reminding the public that holiday gatherings can lead to holiday colds and to get vaccinated against influenza, COVID-19 and other winter viruses to protect yourself and loved ones this winter.
Get a Flu, COVID Shot to Boost Family Immunity During the Holidays
COC’s Torres Named De Anza College President
Dr. Omar Torres, who serves as chief instructional officer at College of the Canyons, has been named President of De Anza College, effective Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.
COC’s Torres Named De Anza College President
