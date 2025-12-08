Dec. 10: SUSD Board Meets for School Property Negotiation

A Special Meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

The meeting will be held at the Saugus District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The board will meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.

The items on the agenda include:

Conference with Real Property Negotiators Pursuant to Section 54956.8 of the Governance Code.

Property: Santa Clarita Elementary School located at 27177 Seco Canyon Road, Saugus, California 91350, Assessor’s Parcel Number 2810-032-902

Agency Negotiator: Nick Heinlein, Assistant Superintendent of Business; Sarine Abrahamian, Counsel for Saugus Union School District, Orbach Huff & Henderson LLP; Scott Sheldon, Terra Realty Advisors, Inc.

Negotiating Parties: Marc Homes, LLC.

Under Negotiation: Price and terms of payment.

Also on the agenda is a conference with Legal Counsel regarding anticipated litigation.

To view the entire agenda visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=50426.

Like this: Like Loading...