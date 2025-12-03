Dec.11-14: Casas De Arte Brings Global Art Collection to SCIFF

The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced that Casas De Arte, a national touring art gallery based in Houston, Texas, will present a curated selection of exclusive artwork from international artists at this year’s festival.

Known for its commitment to cultural enrichment and creative expression, SCIFF continues to expand its impact beyond film—championing diverse artistic voices across multiple mediums.

Casas De Arte specializes in exhibiting and facilitating the sale of original canvas works to collectors, museums, and galleries nationwide. Guided by a mission to discover and uplift talented artists from around the world, the gallery offers a distinctive platform where new audiences can engage with original works from both emerging and established creators. Their roster typically represents artists from China, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, Georgia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Iran, and across the United States.

“We are delighted to come and feature our art,” said Inocencia “Chenta” Rey, one of the featured artists from Lubbock, Texas who will be showcasing work at this year’s festival.

While the 2025 exhibition will feature a more intimate, curated collection, both SCIFF and Casas De Arte plan to expand the scope of the gallery in future years. “Our ongoing visual arts show is a commitment to artists of all genres. We may have started as a film festival, but we are so much more than that now,” said Lisa deSouza, Founder & Executive Director.

This year’s visual arts programming will span multiple locations and activities, including a dedicated gallery installation inside the Santa Clarita Public Library. Additionally, SCIFF will debut its inaugural “Painting on the Plaza” event (in partnership with the Santa Clarita Artist’s Association) — an interactive, live art competition inviting local artists to create a piece within three hours based on the theme “International Arts in Santa Clarita.” At the end of the timed session, submissions will be judged and one artist will be awarded SCIFF’s first ever Visual Artist Award.

Through collaborations like this, SCIFF continues its commitment to elevating artistic expression in all its forms, fostering a dynamic creative environment that celebrates the global and multicultural spirit of the Santa Clarita community.

For more information about SCIFF, event schedules, or press inquiries, please contact:

Santa Clarita International Film Festival

press@sciff.org

www.sciff.org

Like this: Like Loading...