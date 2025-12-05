Dec. 11: ‘Artmas: After Dark, After Hours’ Popup Art Show in Old Town Newhall

Weird Gallery presents Artmas: After Dark, After Hours, a student‑led art show featuring College of the Canyons and California Institute of the Arts students, along with local community members, will be held on Dec. 11, 6-9 p.m. at Locale Studios in the Old Town Newhall Arts and Entertainment District.

This one-night pop-up features local art, fashion, music and a mini market. Where creativity never sleeps.

Join Weird Gallery for an unforgettable evening where art, fashion and music collide in the most creative way.

What to expect:

Pop-up art exhibition and gallery reception featuring student and local artists.

Live music, creating an immersive atmosphere.

Social hour connecting artists, collectors and visionaries.

Why it matters:

Supports emerging local talent and student creators.

Builds community through art, culture, and collaboration.

Celebrates the creative spirit of Newhall in a fresh, unexpected way.

This debut popup art show event aims to connect the Santa Clarita Valley community with the local art scene and highlight emerging student artists.

For more information visit weirdgallery.com.

To purchase Artmas: After Dark, After Hours tickets visit www.eventbrite.com/e/artmas-after-hours-pop-up-art-show-gallery-exhibition-tickets-1963456446085?aff=oddtdtcreator.

General Admission Early Bird

$8.24 incl. $2.24 fee. Sales end on Dec 7.

At the door and week of event

$9.31 incl. $2.31 fee. Sales start on Dec. 8.

Locale Studios

24539 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

