Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of Nov 13, 2025 6:00 PM
Arts Star
Public Participation
Staff Comments (Matters of Public Participation)
New Business
1. 2026 ART EXHIBITS

An overview of the Art Exhibits planned for 2026.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
2. THE MAIN – 2026 SEASON

An overview of the productions and events of the 2026 season for The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
Arts Commission Comments and Committee Reports
Staff Comments
Items for future Consideration
Adjournment
Future Meetings