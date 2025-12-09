The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The Arts Commission will receive an overview of the Art Exhibits planned for 2026.

The Arts Commission will also receive an overview of the productions and events of the 2026 season for The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.

See the full agenda below:

