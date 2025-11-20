header image

1831 - Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story]
Sanford Lyon
Dec. 11: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Captain Brandon Barclay
| Thursday, Nov 20, 2025
VIA cocktails and conversation cropped

Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Cocktails & Conversation event hosting Captain Brandon Barclay, Thursday, Dec. 11, from 5:30-7 p.m.

The event will take place at Margaritas Mexican Grill, 23320 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The cost for the event is $35 for VIA Members and $45 for non-members.

Space is limited.

RSVP now at https://www.via.org/events/cocktails-conversation-with-captain-brandon-barclay/

VIA Cocktails and conversation
11-20-2025 Dec. 1: Embrace Your Smile Orthodontics Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
11-20-2025 Dec. 11: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Captain Brandon Barclay
11-19-2025 CalChamber Names Valladares ﻿CA’s Top Senator for Business Votes
11-19-2025 Postal Service Highlights State-of-the-Art Package Sorting Machine, Holiday Season Readiness in Santa Clarita
11-18-2025 Dec. 14-22: SCV Water Urges Customers to Pause Outdoor Water Use
