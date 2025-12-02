Dec. 12-13: SCIFF Unveils Inaugural Comedy Festival

The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced the debut of its first-ever SCIFF Comedy Festival, a two-night celebration of stand-up comedy dedicated to giving comics meaningful stage time, professional development and career-elevating opportunities.

Hosted and produced by stand-up comedian, actor and writer Lauren Caputo, the festival embraces the spirit of being run by comics, for comics, with top awards including a performance spot at the iconic Ice House Comedy Club.

Lauren Caputo, who has performed at renowned venues such as The Comedy Store and The Ice House, brings her passion for comedy

and comic-centered programming to this inaugural event.

The festival will take place over two evenings during SCIFF 2025. On Friday, Dec. 12, participating comedians will compete in the first round, followed by personalized feedback from an expert panel of judges including Lizzie Rose, Joel Brill and Joanne Scorcia, who also serves as SCIFF’s opening night host. Scorcia has a residency at the Ice House Comedy Club, producing and doing stand-up with Mob Comics.

The night will be headlined by the hilarious Kristi McHugh, setting the tone for the kickoff event.

The competition culminates on Saturday, Dec. 13, with finalists returning to the stage, applying the notes they received on opening night to deliver their standout performances.

The evening will feature headliner Kareem Matthews and, by the end of the night, one comic will be crowned the SCIFF 2025 Comedy Fest Winner, earning the coveted prize of performing live at the legendary Ice House in Pasadena.

Second Place wins a one hour punch up session with Sally Mullins. Third Place wins a copy of Bobbie Oliver’s book: “Tao of Comedy: Embrace the Pause.”

“I am so thrilled that Lauren has come on board to take our comedy program to the next level. I have always wanted to build a respected comedy festival and Lauren was just the person to help us do this. I can’t wait to see what a success this year’s comedy will be,” said SCIFF Founder and Executive Director Lisa deSouza.

“I have always wanted to build a festival for comics by comics. SCIFF has always said that they were a festival for independent filmmakers created by independent filmmakers. It seemed to be a perfect fit. I wanted to give the participating comics what I would want in a festival,” said Caputo.

The inaugural SCIFF Comedy Festival promises to become a premier destination for rising comedic talent.

Both nights of comedy will begin at 8 p.m. at The American Legion, 24527 Spruce St., Newhall, CA 91321.

For more information about SCIFF or festival programming, visit sciff.org.

