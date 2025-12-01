Dec. 12-14: Join Santa Clarita Transit With The Holiday Light Tour

Embark on the most festive journey of the year by joining Santa Clarita Transit on the annual Holiday Light Tour.

This family-friendly journey showcases some of the most magical and spectacular holiday light displays throughout the city, which you can view comfortably on board a Santa Clarita Transit bus.

The tour lasts for approximately 45 minutes and allows passengers to relax and enjoy beautiful local displays of holiday cheer, while leaving the driving to Santa Clarita Transit. Tours will depart from the McBean Regional Transit Center on Friday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Dec. 14, beginning at 6 p.m. with the last trip departing at 9 p.m.

The McBean Regional Transit Center is located at 24375 Valencia Boulevard, Valencia, CA 91355.

Tickets can be purchased upon boarding for $3 per person with cash or card, or free with the donation of toiletries, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, men’s deodorant, baby wipes, bar soap and disposable razors. All ticket sales and toiletry items are donated to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. Seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please note, for safety purposes, the Holiday Light Tour does not visit Wakefield Court.

Since gazing upon brilliant holiday lights can work up an appetite, be sure to check out the food trucks for hot beverages and warm treats to enjoy as a pre-trip snack and as a cozy finish afterward. And be sure to look for some extra holiday magic the Santa Clarita Transit team has sprinkled throughout the event.

The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the return of the Golden Ticket Giveaway. A randomly-selected winner will receive a $365 TAP Card, which will allow for 365 free, local trips on the Santa Clarita Transit system, a year of free transit rides. To enter the raffle, please visit the Santa Clarita Information Booth at the Holiday Light Tour at the McBean Regional Transit Center. Up to 500 raffle tickets will be available each of the three nights of the Holiday Light Tour. Once all of the raffle tickets have been claimed, no further entries will be accepted. The winner will be drawn at random at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14, and will be notified via the contact information they wrote on the winning raffle ticket.

For more information about the Holiday Light Tour and the Golden Ticket Giveaway, please visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.

