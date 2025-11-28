header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
November 28
1950 - CalArts grad Ed Harris ("A Beautiful Mind," "Apollo 13," "Westworld") born in New Jersey [link]
Ed Harris
Dec. 12-14: Theatre in a Week ‘Holiday Hijinx’ Presented by Off Book Theatre
Friday, Nov 28, 2025
Holiday hijinx

Off Book Theatre is back with its holiday one-act comedy Theatre in a Week, “Holiday Hijinx” Friday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Dec. 14 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Theatre in a Week is back with six all-new one-act comedies celebrating the season with snowy surprises, merry mischief and heartwarming holiday twists. From chaotic Christmas mix-ups to touching tales of togetherness, this festive lineup is sure to keep you laughing all the way.

This event will feature original one-act comedies written by Barry Agin, each prepared in just a week. Each one act has a different director and different cast featuring hilarious holiday mishaps.

Production Dates:

Friday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13 at 2 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit the eventbrite website.
