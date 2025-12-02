header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
December 2
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
Dec. 12-15: I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
| Tuesday, Dec 2, 2025

Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass. The freeway will be reduced to three lanes in each direction and motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes and explore public transportation options to reach their destinations.

The work will start at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12 and continue through 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 15.

Motorists traveling along I-405 will experience the following lane reductions:

 

Northbound I-405

Reduced to three lanes between just south of Getty Center Drive/Sepulveda Blvd. off-ramp to just north of Bel Air Crest Road

Getty Center Drive/Sepulveda Boulevard off-ramp closed

 

Southbound I-405

Reduced to three lanes between Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive on-ramp to Getty Center Drive/Sepulveda Blvd. on-ramp

Getty Center Drive/Sepulveda Boulevard on- and off-ramps closed

Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive on-ramp closed

 

Alternate Routes for I-405

Sepulveda Boulevard to northbound I-405: Travel north on Sepulveda Boulevard and then east/north on Skirball Center Drive to the on-ramp to northbound I-405

Sepulveda Boulevard to southbound I-405: Travel south on Sepulveda Boulevard to the on-ramp to southbound I-405 at Getty Center Drive

 

Extended Weekend Lane Reductions will occur about every two weeks along various sections of I-405. There will be about 25 extended weekend lane reductions for this project. Due to weather or operational reasons, the schedule is subject to change including the times and dates of closures, the number of lanes closed and other details.

Residents and businesses located near construction may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Please visit the Caltrans Quickmap for current road conditions.

This work is part of the I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project between the Los Angeles communities of Van Nuys and Westwood along the Sepulveda Pass. This project will apply about $143.7 million toward improving the safety and mobility along I-405 between Van Nuys and Westwood as well as extend the pavement life.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Thurmond Discusses 2026 Education Proposals with Literacy Task Force
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted an informational hearing of the Statewide Literacy Task Force on Monday, Dec. 1 at the California Department of Education in Sacramento.
Thurmond Discusses 2026 Education Proposals with Literacy Task Force
USPS Announces Mailing Deadlines for Christmas Holidays
The United States Postal Service has announced the Christmas holiday deadlines for mailing cards and parcels. Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Dec. 25.
USPS Announces Mailing Deadlines for Christmas Holidays
Clint Lilley, ‘The Geisha and The Gunfighter,’ Win Best Western Short Film Award
Clint Lilley, of Santa Clarita and son of the late stuntman Jack Lilley, has captured the award for Best Western Short Film October 2025 by the Independent Shorts Awards.
Clint Lilley, ‘The Geisha and The Gunfighter,’ Win Best Western Short Film Award
Dec. 12-13: SCIFF Unveils Inaugural Comedy Festival
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced the debut of its first-ever SCIFF Comedy Festival, a two-night celebration of stand-up comedy.
Dec. 12-13: SCIFF Unveils Inaugural Comedy Festival
Dec. 6: Santa Clarita Community Hike at William S. Hart Park
The city of Santa Clarita's December Community Hike will be held Saturday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. Meet by the Ranch House at William S. Hart Park.
Dec. 6: Santa Clarita Community Hike at William S. Hart Park
Ken Striplin | Happy Birthday, Santa Clarita
It’s hard to believe that our city will turn 38-years-old as of Monday, Dec. 15.
Ken Striplin | Happy Birthday, Santa Clarita
Bill Miranda | Honored to Serve
As we wrap up another year, I find myself reflecting on how extraordinary and eventful 2025 has been for our city.
Bill Miranda | Honored to Serve
Dec. 9: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m., in City Hall's Mural Room, 1st Floor at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 9: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Special Meeting
Dec. 6: Holiday Comedy Show at The MAIN
The Society Comedy Troupe will perform a holiday show at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Dec. 6, 8-10 p.m.
Dec. 6: Holiday Comedy Show at The MAIN
Dec. 4: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Study Session
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold a study session on Thursday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Dec. 4: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Study Session
Dec. 12-14: Join Santa Clarita Transit With The Holiday Light Tour
Embark on the most festive journey of the year by joining Santa Clarita Transit on the annual Holiday Light Tour.
Dec. 12-14: Join Santa Clarita Transit With The Holiday Light Tour
Dec. 8: Call for Entry ‘Pop Culture’ Juried Exhibition Deadline
Calling all creatives and pop culture lovers, there is one week left to submit to the city of Santa Clarita’s “Pop Culture” exhibit, which ends Monday, Dec. 8.
Dec. 8: Call for Entry ‘Pop Culture’ Juried Exhibition Deadline
Dec. 2: COC Holds Special Meeting to Discuss CEO Search Website
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. in open session to discuss the approval of a launch of a CEO Search website.
Dec. 2: COC Holds Special Meeting to Discuss CEO Search Website
Dec. 2: No Burn Day Alert Issued for SCV, South Coast Air Basin
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert for Tuesday, Dec. 2, for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
Dec. 2: No Burn Day Alert Issued for SCV, South Coast Air Basin
SCIFF Launches Internship Program in Partnership with College of the Canyons
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced the launch of its new internship program in partnership with College of the Canyons, marking a major step forward in the festival’s ongoing commitment to education and the professional development of emerging filmmakers, creatives and production professionals.
SCIFF Launches Internship Program in Partnership with College of the Canyons
Dec. 6: Step Right Up to the 18th Annual Family Literacy Festival
The Santa Clarita Public Library invites families to experience the magic of the circus in a whole new way at the 18th annual Family Literacy Festival.
Dec. 6: Step Right Up to the 18th Annual Family Literacy Festival
Dec. 6: Pocock Brewing 10th Anniversary Beer Festival
Join a hop-tastic celebration at Pocock Brewing Company in Santa Clarita on Saturday, Dec. 6 for its 10th Anniversary Beer Festival.
Dec. 6: Pocock Brewing 10th Anniversary Beer Festival
Dec. 19-21: Tea Time with Santa Claus at Teagan’s Tea Room
Teagan's Tea Room will host a festive tea time with Santa Claus, 6-8 p.m. Friday- Sunday, Dec. 19-21 at 24335 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Dec. 19-21: Tea Time with Santa Claus at Teagan’s Tea Room
Wednesday Trail Maintenance Volunteers
The city of Santa Clarita has an interest list for volunteers who want to help clear and maintain trails on Wednesdays at different Open Space properties within the city, including Taylor, Wildwood, Quigley and Towsley canyons, among others.
Wednesday Trail Maintenance Volunteers
Be a Volunteer Usher at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Are you looking for new and interesting opportunities? Are you looking to get out more and mingle with people? Do you like high-quality entertainment? Then why not be a volunteer usher at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center?
Be a Volunteer Usher at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Dec. 10: SBDC Webinar on Finding Funding
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Finding Funding," on Wednesday, Dec. 10 from 12-1 p.m.
Dec. 10: SBDC Webinar on Finding Funding
Today in SCV History (Dec. 1)
1929 - Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Oklahoma [story]
Tom Vernon
SCVNews.com