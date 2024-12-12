header image

December 12
1891 - Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story]
Buck Jones
Dec. 12-15: Santa Clarita International Film Festival in Old Town Newhall
| Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
Laemmle Newhall

The Santa Clarita International Film Festival is scheduled to open tonight in Old Town Newhall for its fourth annual event Dec. 12-15.

SCIFF continues to evolve, now encompassing music, comedy, slam poetry, art galleries, panels, book readings and parties.

Over the past three years, SCIFF has welcomed an average of 1,300 attendees over its four-day run.

“This year, SCIFF is proud to shine the spotlight on diversity and inclusion with its Women’s Program and DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) Program,” said event organizers. “These initiatives will feature screenings of films by or about women and minorities, followed by Q&A sessions with filmmakers, panel discussions with esteemed industry professionals, and live pitch sessions.”

The Women’s Panel on Saturday, Dec. 14 will include producers and celebrities such as Joy Parris, Cristina Nava and Nancy De Los Santos Reza. All three are also serving as judges in the film festival.

“As one of the few women running a festival of this magnitude, I thought it was important to add the Women’s Program to the festival this year. In addition, our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Program is also an addition that I am very proud of,” said SCIFF Founder and Executive Director Lisa deSouza. “SCIFF has always been a platform for those who are marginalized to be heard and growing programs like these are vital to our mission.”

The DEI Panel on Dec. 15 will be moderated by producer Brad Koepenick and include panelists such as actor John Lawson and ska performer Coolie Ranx.

“As a producer who has spent the better part of my life in this industry, I think that it is film (and the arts) that help to shape the way the world is viewed,” Koepenick said. “Programs like this one, and the Women’s Program, are instrumental to moving the needle and pushing boundaries.”

The festival’s commitment to the literary arts will also be on display with a stage for slam poetry and book readings this year. The literary lineup includes “Viva Hollywood: The Legacy of Latin and Hispanic Artists in American Film” by writer, producer and director Luis I. Reyes on Dec. 14.

Actor and author John Castellanos will also participate in the literary lineup with a book reading on Dec. 15.

This year’s SCIFF Generational Influencer Award will be presented to Rikki Rockett, drummer of the legendary 1980s rock band Poison, in recognition of his enduring contributions to music and culture and will be followed with a four-hour set sponsored by The Metal Hall of Fame, showcasing the latest in up-and-coming talent in the rock world.

“The Metal Hall of Fame is proud to join forces with the Santa Clarita International Film Festival,” said Pat Gesualdo, president/CEO of the Metal Hall of Fame. “We are excited to co-present the SCIFF Generational Influencer Award to Poison drummer Rikki Rocket at SCIFF on December 14th at the American Legion Hall in Newhall, which will be the ‘home’ for the festival’s music and comedy programs.”

The festival will kick off on Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Laemmle Newhall theater, 22500 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321, with host Dahéli Hall. Hall is Kknown for her work on Netflix’s “Dear White People” and Fox’s “MADtv,” she’s currently touring her award-winning comedy show SPADURA.

“I am honored to open SCIFF,” Said Daheli Hall, opening night host. “It is so unique with its diversity of events in the heart of Santa Clarita, which is teaming with artists and industry professionals. To be able to display my work in front of esteemed colleagues and peers is not only an amazing opportunity but such a gift. I am really looking forward to being part of SCIFF 2024. It just keeps getting bigger and better with the best yet to come.”

Other events include:

Music at the American Legion

24527 Spruce St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Shellshock Records Showcase (Dec. 13 6 p.m.)

Elizabeth Lomeli / Jefa2K2 (Dec. 13 10 p.m.)

Trensetta, Holywattr, FinesssePolo, Twizzy Smooth (Dec. 14 5 p.m.)

Metal Hall of Fame Set + Award Presentation to Rikki Rockett(Dec 14 8 p.m.)

Coolie Ranx, Skuddy P, Black Azuul(Dec 14 7 p.m.)

Comedy at the American Legion

Friday Night Comedy Set (Dec. 13 5 p.m.):Andy Benedetti, Jeff Frame, Julie Weidman,David Studebaker, Scott Llyod

Saturday Night Comedy Set #1 (Dec. 14 3 p.m.): Paula Jane Newman, Nishy Ascell,Steph Clark, Kate Brennan, Lou So

Saturday Night Comedy Set #2 (Dec. 14 4 ):p.m. Tru Nygen, Kate Sullivan, Nicole Blessing, Chris O’Connor

Parties will be held Friday, Saturday

Films at the Laemmle Newhall

22500 Lyons Ave.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Film screenings begin Friday, Dec. 13 at noon and continue through Sunday, Dec. 15 with last screening at 4 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit www.sciff.org.

SCVNews.com