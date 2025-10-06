Dec. 13: Annual Santa Clarita Kings Day in Los Angeles

Get ready for the annual Santa Clarita Kings Day at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, at the Crypto.com Arena.

Come cheer on the Los Angeles Kings with family, friends and neighbors as they face off against the Calgary Flames.

The Crypto.com Arena is located at 1111 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA, 90015.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online by visiting City.SC/KingsDay.

Santa Clarita Kings Day offers residents an opportunity to enjoy a night in Los Angeles and cheer on their favorite hockey team.

Ticket prices range from $65 for seats in the 200 Level and $124 in the 100 Level. A limited number of tickets will be available in various seating tiers and tickets will be grouped together, ensuring attendees will sit near other Santa Clarita Valley residents during the game. Residents will be able to select their preferred section when purchasing tickets.

With each ticket purchase, participants will also receive a free public session skating pass and skate rental to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia.

For more information on Santa Clarita Kings Day, please contact Melanie Cruz at mcruz@santaclarita.gov or call (661) 286-4165.

