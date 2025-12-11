Dec. 13: Elks 2025 Holiday Boutique Fundraiser

On Nov. 10, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recovered an item which appears to be a large ceremonial brass bell.

The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers not to eat TRE House brand Magic Mushroom gummies, chocolate bars and syrup.

The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 will host its 2025 Holiday Boutique, a fundraiser to help children with disabilities on Saturday, Dec. 13, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Real Way Foundation Inc. is teaming up with J.C.L. Productions’ L.A. Clave Latin Jazz Band for the Very Merry Jazzy Fiesta Holiday Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 13, beginning at 5 p.m.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the California Transportation Commission approved $1.1 billion to fund new zero-emission buses, charging stations, and related infrastructure

TMU track star Jack Anderson, the recent winner of the NAIA Men's Cross Country Championship, competed in the Sharon Colyear Invitational Dec. 5-6 in Boston.

Rep. George Whitesides (D-CA-27) and Rep. Jefferson Shreve (R-IN-6) have introduced the National Scam Prevention Coordination Act, legislation that would establish an office in the White House to oversee and coordinate the implementation of a national strategy for fraud and scam prevention.

This week Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) continued her “District Dialogues” series with an education roundtable, bringing together school superintendents from across the High Desert.

Valencia High School’s internationally acclaimed vocal jazz ensemble, “Two N’ Four,” has been selected to perform at the 2026 Jazz Education Network International Conference in New Orleans.

On June 8th, 2025, the three individuals each threw large rocks from an elevated position at CHP officers attempting to defend themselves on the 101 freeway-southbound in the city of Los Angeles during widespread anti-immigration enforcement protests.

The city of Santa Clarita is highlighting Holiday events and shows that everyone in the community can enjoy.

Coalition for Clean Air is issuing this urgent warning regarding unauthorized individuals who are falsely claiming to represent the CCA while canvassing neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

Indie Films R Us, the newest streaming platform to enter the market, has announced a strategic partnership with the Santa Clarita International Film Festival to expand meaningful distribution opportunities for independent filmmakers.

Select Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Home For the Holidays I'm overjoyed to share that as of this week, several Altadena residents have moved back into their newly-rebuilt homes in time for the holidays.

CSUN Prof Part of Team Developing Safety Protocols Samples Collected on Mars It may still be a few years off, but California State University, Northridge biology professor Rachel Mackelprang is part of a team of scientists who are developing safety protocols for when samples collected from the martian surface by NASA’s Perseverance rover or other missions are brought to Earth.

“Travel and Adventure” in City Hall’s First Floor Gallery The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to present its latest art exhibition, “Travel and Adventure,” on view in the First Floor Gallery at City Hall (23920 Valencia Boulevard) now through March 4, 2026.

Today in SCV History (Dec. 10) 1941 - Three days after Pearl Harbor attack, 165th and 185th Infantry Regiments assigned to Saugus; Edison power substation guarded 24/7 [

- Three days after Pearl Harbor attack, 165th and 185th Infantry Regiments assigned to Saugus; Edison power substation guarded 24/7 [ timeline

City Council Elects Laurene Weste Mayor, Patsy Ayala Mayor Pro Tem The Santa Clarita City Council conducted its annual council reorganization meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 9 and, as expected, elevated Laurene Weste, current Mayor Pro Tem to the position of Mayor for the 2026 term.