Dec. 13: Holiday Sparkle Takes Over at Hart Park Barnyard Light Tour

The city of Santa Clarita invites families to experience the magic of the holidays at the fifth annual Barnyard Light Tour on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 5-7:30 p.m. at William S. Hart Park.

This free, family-friendly celebration fills the barnyard with festive lights, holiday music and memorable activities for all ages.

This year’s event carries special significance. Earlier in 2025, the city finalized the acquisition of Hart Park, ensuring the protection and preservation of this historic landmark for generations to come.

Hosting the Barnyard Light Tour as the park’s new caretaker marks an exciting milestone and reflects the city’s commitment to activating this treasured space with programs that bring the community together.

During the event, guests can enjoy a glowing walk-through of the decorated barnyard, take photos with Santa, participate in children’s crafts and join in a community raffle.

Visitors will also have the chance to see the park’s resident animals up close through petting and feeding opportunities.

The Barnyard Light Tour is presented in partnership with the Friends of Hart Park and Museum, whose support helps create a welcoming and engaging evening for the community.

We encourage families to attend on Saturday, Dec. 13 and celebrate the season in one of Santa Clarita’s most picturesque and historic settings.

For more information, please contact Sean Tuber, Recreation and Community Services Supervisor, at (661) 250-3725.

William S. Hart Park

24151 Newhall Ave.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Like this: Like Loading...