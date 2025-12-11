Dec. 13: Real Way Foundation Hosts ‘Very Merry Jazzy Fiesta’

Real Way Foundation Inc. is teaming up with J.C.L. Productions’ L.A. Clave Latin Jazz Band for the Very Merry Jazzy Fiesta Holiday Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 13, beginning at 5 p.m.

This will be an evening of live music, food truck fare, fun giveaways and a silent auction featuring donated packages.

Grab your outdoor chairs, bundle up and join the nonprofit Real Way Foundation for this family-friendly celebration in support of a great cause.

The Very Merry Jazzy Fiesta will be held at POWER Training Soccer, 28231 Ave Crocker Unit #80, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.

Local favorite food truck, Tacos Jimenez, will be serving up tasty bites and generously donating 10% of all food sales back to the foundation.

This special night is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season, blending entertainment and generosity to uplift the Real Way Foundation’s mission and bring the community together.

If you are unable to make the live event, please consider donating at https://realwayfoundation.org/events.

The Real Way Foundation Inc. mission is to “help those in need. From food and medical care, to education and disaster relief, the organization provides the necessary resources and support that every child, adult and community deserves.”

For more information about Real Way Foundation Inc. visit https://realwayfoundation.org.

Like this: Like Loading...