Dec. 13: Santa Clarita Elks Lodge Fundraising Holiday Boutique

The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge will host a fundraising Holiday Boutique on Saturday, Dec. 13, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The Santa Clarita Valley community is invited to attend to find gift items, food and prizes.

Rain or shine, the event goes on.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is a national charitable organization with nearly 2,000 Lodges and over 750,000 members nationwide. The Elks help veterans, disabled children, scouting, award scholarships and more.

Elk Lodges are places where neighbors come together, families share meals and children grow up. The Elks invest in their communities through programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free, lend a helping hand to all Veterans and improve the quality of life in the communities they serve. =

Attend the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge Holiday Boutique to find gifts for the upcoming holidays. Event proceeds will support the California-Hawaii Elks Association Major Project to help children with disabilities.

The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is located at 17766 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

For vendor information, text or email Debbie Hager at (661) 600-5484, jdebrak@aol.com.

