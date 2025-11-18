Dec. 13: Santa Clarita Elks Lodge Fundraising Holiday Boutique

|
As temperatures drop and winter weather sets in, the Los County Department of Animal Care and Control reminds pet owners of the importance of keeping furry companions warm and safe.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously voted to clear the way for the Entrada South/Valencia Commerce Center development project, one of the largest proposals to come before the board in recent years.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department hosted its 175th Anniversary Celebration at the historic Biscailuz Center Training Academy on Monday, Nov. 17.
SCV Water is asking customers to pause all outdoor water use from Dec. 14-22, while scheduled maintenance at Castaic Lake temporarily limits the agency’s imported water supply.
College of the Canyons women's soccer finished the regular season as co-champions of the Western State Conference, South Division and is headed to the postseason for a 14th consecutive season under head coach Justin Lundin.
College of the Canyons freshman Lili Martinez scored a game-high 23 points to help push past visiting San Bernardino Valley College 72-60 at the Cougar Cage on Saturday, Nov. 15.
College of the Canyons men's basketball lost in heartbreaking fashion as visiting Chaffey College was able to beat the buzzer in a tight 82-81 final score at Lee Smelser Court on Saturday night, Nov. 15.
The Master's University women's volleyball team has been named the No. 14 seed and will host the Texas A&M-Texarkana Eagles Saturday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. in the Opening Round of the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship.
The Master's University women's basketball team put on an impressive offensive showing against University of Alasaka Fairbanks on Sunday, Nov. 16 in the final game of the Northstar Classic, winning by a score of 104-72.
1957
- Newhall County Library dedicated on Ninth Street; replaced by City of Santa Clarita's Old Town Newhall Library in 2012
The Board of Trustees of the William S. Hart Union School District will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. Among items on the meeting agenda is the appointment of a Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Nov. 18, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 18.
The California Department of Public Health, in an effort to assist Californians seeking help and support in response to the nationwide outbreak of infant botulism has opened a public-facing hotline for concerned parents and caregivers with questions about infant botulism. The public can reach CDPH directly toll-free at 1-833-398-2022.
The Master's University women's volleyball team won its second GSAC tournament title in a row on Saturday, Nov. 15 over Ottawa University of Arizona.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger's office has announced that to support Santa Clarita Valley families in need a food giveaway, in partnership with the L.A. Food Bank, will be held Tuesday, Nov. 18 at Val Verde Park.
Sahya Kitabatake won the 3C2A Individual Championship as College of the Canyons women's golf placed third in the team standings at the Southern California Regional Championships played at Olivas Links on Nov. 9-10, while advancing to the state championship tournament.
Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates will host its annual fundraiser and Holiday Craft Fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 6 and 7.
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department invites community members of all ages to run, walk or jog in the 17th annual Thanksgiving Day "Turkey Trot" event benefiting the college's cross country and track & field programs.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 17 to Saturday, Nov. 22.
Every year, residents from across Santa Clarita make the trip to downtown Los Angeles to cheer on the Los Angeles Kings during Santa Clarita Kings Day.
As of last Friday afternoon, the SCV still had four high school football teams in action, extending their seasons by battling through the playoffs. But, unfortunately, three of those teams came up short that weekend. Saugus, however, won its playoff game, and so football lives on in the SCV.
A special meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Community College Board of Trustees will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. for the purpose of approving the naming of the College of the Canyons Institute for Culinary Education (iCUE) as the Diana and Gary Cusumano Culinary Arts Building.
