Dec. 13: SUSD Organizational/Regular Meeting

Uploaded: , Monday, Dec 12, 2022

The organizational/regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning with open session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by closed session at 9 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Education Center located at 24930 Avenue Stanford, in Santa Clarita.

You may join the meeting via Zoom Webinar

To connect by computer (video or audio), copy and paste the following link into your browser: https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/84779230323

Webinar ID: 847 7923 0323

To dial by phone:

877 853 5247 (US Toll Free) or 888 788 0099 (USToll Free)

To view full agenda, click [here].

