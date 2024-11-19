Dec. 13: VIA 2025 Board Installation

The installation of the 2025 Valley Industry Association Board of Directors will be held Friday, Dec. 13, 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Room 258, Valencia, CA 91355.
The event will review and close the 2024 year and formally install the 2025 Valley Industry Association Board of Directors.
VIA is pleased to announce that 21st District Senator Scott Wilk will attend the luncheon to officiate the swearing-in of the new board members. He will ensure that each member takes their formal oath of office and will also share remarks reflecting on his distinguished career of service as his final term as state senator comes to a close.
In addition to the installation of our the board of directors, VIA Chairwoman Selina Thomas will review some of the highlights of her term and share her vision for her second term as Chair in 2025.
Reservations are required.
Members and sponsored guests: $45
Non-members: $55
Lunch will be served.
Please reserve no later than Friday, Dec. 6 at www.via.org/events/via-luncheon-2025-via-board-of-directors-installation/.
The 2025 Valley Industry Association Board of Directors will be comprised of the following individuals representing the business community of the Santa Clarita Valley:
Selina Thomas, 6 Degrees HR Consulting, Chairwoman of the Board
David Cantrell, Solarverse
Monique Arakelian, Valencia Town Center
Hillary Broadwater, QM Design Group
Tim Burkhart, Tim Burkhart Consulting
J.C. Burnett, Courier-Messenger, Inc.
Claudia Dunn-Martinez, UCLA Health
Monica Fawcett, City of Santa Clarita
Beau Goodrick, Owen, Patterson & Owen, LLP
Dr. Carolyn Hoffman, William S. Hart Union High School District
Kim Kurowski, A-1 Party
Courtney Mael, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
Ed Masterson, Michael Elliott & Associates
Kari McCoy, JCI Santa Clarita
Jill Mellady, Mellady Direct Marketing
Randy Moberg, LBW Insurance & Financial Services
Steve Nunez, Mission Valley Bank
Kelly O’Keefe, Circle of Hope, Inc.
Jorge Riveros, KKAJ, CPAs
Mark Shramek, Insperity
Kim Thomson, Equity Union Real Estate
Dr. Omar Torres, College of the Canyons
Sue Tweddell, Primerica
Maria Vartanian, Henry Many Newhall Hospital
Steve Youlios, Jersey Mike’s Subs
Mark Young, Donahoe, Young & Williams, LLP
For more information visit via.org.
