Dec. 13: VIA 2025 Board Installation

The installation of the 2025 Valley Industry Association Board of Directors will be held Friday, Dec. 13, 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Room 258, Valencia, CA 91355.

The event will review and close the 2024 year and formally install the 2025 Valley Industry Association ﻿Board of Directors.

VIA is pleased to announce that 21st District Senator Scott Wilk will attend the luncheon to officiate the swearing-in of the new board members. He will ensure that each member takes their formal oath of office and will also share remarks reflecting on his distinguished career of service as his final term as state senator comes to a close.

In addition to the installation of our the board of directors, VIA Chairwoman Selina Thomas will review some of the highlights of her term and share her vision for her second term as Chair in 2025.

Reservations are required.

Members and sponsored guests: $45

Non-members: $55

Lunch will be served.

Please reserve no later than Friday, Dec. 6 at www.via.org/events/via-luncheon-2025-via-board-of-directors-installation/.



The 2025 Valley Industry Association Board of Directors will be comprised of the following individuals representing the business community of the Santa Clarita Valley:

Selina Thomas, 6 Degrees HR Consulting, Chairwoman of the Board

David Cantrell, Solarverse

Monique Arakelian, Valencia Town Center

Hillary Broadwater, QM Design Group

Tim Burkhart, Tim Burkhart Consulting

J.C. Burnett, Courier-Messenger, Inc.

Claudia Dunn-Martinez, UCLA Health

Monica Fawcett, City of Santa Clarita

Beau Goodrick, Owen, Patterson & Owen, LLP

Dr. Carolyn Hoffman, William S. Hart Union High School District

Kim Kurowski, A-1 Party

Courtney Mael, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

Ed Masterson, Michael Elliott & Associates

Kari McCoy, JCI Santa Clarita

Jill Mellady, Mellady Direct Marketing

Randy Moberg, LBW Insurance & Financial Services

Steve Nunez, Mission Valley Bank

Kelly O’Keefe, Circle of Hope, Inc.

Jorge Riveros, KKAJ, CPAs

Mark Shramek, Insperity

Kim Thomson, Equity Union Real Estate

Dr. Omar Torres, College of the Canyons

Sue Tweddell, Primerica

Maria Vartanian, Henry Many Newhall Hospital

Steve Youlios, Jersey Mike’s Subs

Mark Young, Donahoe, Young & Williams, LLP

For more information visit via.org.

