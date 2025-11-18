Dec. 14-22: SCV Water Urges Customers to Pause Outdoor Water Use

SCV Water is asking customers to pause all outdoor water use from Dec. 14-22, while scheduled maintenance at Castaic Lake temporarily limits the agency’s imported water supply.

The California Department of Water Resources will be repairing a pipeline at Castaic Lake, which requires closing SCV Water’s connection. SCV Water does not have any maintenance or repair work planned during this shutdown.

“DWR scheduled the project during the winter months when temperatures are mild, days are shorter and the need for outdoor irrigation is minimal,” said SCV Water Director of Operations and Maintenance Mike Alvord. “Outdoor water use is the single largest water use for customers, so turning off the irrigation is an easy and essential way to achieve water savings.”

Water Supplies

During the shutdown, SCV Water will rely on local groundwater sources and treated imported water stored in reservoirs throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. In preparation, local storage facilities will be filled to capacity.

“About half of the SCV’s water supply comes from local groundwater and the other half from imported sources like the State Water Project,” said Alvord. “Although there will be water in Castaic Lake, it won’t be available for use during the maintenance period.”

Alvord emphasized that the conservation initiative reflects a temporary delivery interruption, not a shortage in the overall water supply. Once maintenance is complete, water from Castaic Lake will be available again.

Call for Conservation

SCV Water is taking steps to prepare for scheduled maintenance and is asking customers to work together and do their part to save water from Dec. 14-22. During that time, outdoor water use should be completely turned off so available supplies can be reserved for indoor needs, health and safety and emergencies. The shutoff request extends to all outdoor water uses including but not limited to:

Irrigating personal landscapes or common areas in business parks or HOAs

Washing vehicles by hand

Filling or refilling pools

Using water for grading in new developments

Any other major uses of water that can be postponed until the following week

To learn more visit yourSCVwater.com/castaic-lake-maintenance.

