Dec. 14: City Council Special Meeting

The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, invites local students to submit artwork, poetry, essays and creative writing, photographs or music for the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Eleven members of the Canyons Aquatic Club, along with their coaches and parents, presented the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative with a card, swim cap and a $1,000 donation for the Veteran Center on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Between now and New Year’s Day, first responders see an increase in 9-1-1 calls for emergencies related to carbon monoxide alarms and poisoning, electrical fires and fires caused by unattended candles or through the improper use of space heaters.
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board unanimously passed a resolution offering the Classified School Employees Summer Assistance Program for those employed less than 12 months a year by the District.
Celebrating the power of partnership this week, the three Providence hospitals in the San Fernando Valley presented Mother Joseph Fund grants totaling $400,000 to 15 nonprofit groups, including Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, that serve the most vulnerable in the greater community.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday that Paul De La Cerda, dean of East Los Angeles College, and former Saugus Union School District Board president, has been charged with overbilling his employer for trips he took.
The wait is over: After 21 months, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) is opening its doors to patrons for an exciting new season of live performances from internationally acclaimed artists and musicians.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the Los Angeles County beaches listed below to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
With the holiday season underway and people visiting family and friends, the California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to get the influenza vaccine to protect your health, and the health of others, during this flu season.
