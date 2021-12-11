Dec. 14: City Council Special Meeting

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 5:00 p.m.

The special meeting is set to take place for the purpose of reorganizing the city council.

Following public participation, the council with hear comments from the outgoing mayor and presentations by the city manager and non-city officials.

The city clerk will open nominations for the next mayor who will then be sworn in.

The meeting will take place in City Council Chambers at City Hall, First Floor, 23920 Valencia Blvd

Santa Clarita, 91355.

To view the agenda online, [CLICK HERE].

