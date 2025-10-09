header image

Dec. 14: Deadline to Submit to 2026 Sidewalk Poetry Project
| Thursday, Oct 9, 2025
Sidewalk poetry contest 2026

Calling all Santa Clarita Valley poets, dreamers and storytellers to submit your original poem to the 2026 Sidewalk Poetry Project and let your words leave a permanent mark on Santa Clarita.

This year’s theme is “Share a Santa Clarita Secret,” whether it’s a memory, hidden place, flavor or culture, it’s a story only you can tell.

Deadline to apply: Dec. 14

The city of Santa Clarita is accepting short poem entries for the Sidewalk Poetry Project from residents and individuals with connections or ties to Santa Clarita.

2026 Theme: Share a Santa Clarita Secret. Write a poem that features a moment with a loved one, a memory, an event from the past, a hidden spot, the beauty of your language and culture. Reveal the flavors, scents, sounds, colors, or textures of your secret.

All writers, amateur and professional, are invited to submit poetry for consideration. The Sidewalk Poetry Project contest is open to all ages. No previous experience or publication is necessary. The poem must be the original work of the entrant. Poets must have the ability to accept payment within the United States.

Short poem submissions may be free form or traditional short form, including Haiku, Distich, Cinquain, etc. Poems must be no more than five lines (including title if applicable) with a maximum of 32 characters including spaces per line and 160 characters overall (including spaces).

Poems in languages other than English must be accompanied by an English translation. One entry per individual may be submitted during the contest; no team entries are permitted. Past applicants and winners are welcome to submit.

Selected poets will receive a monetary compensation of a $150 stipend and have the opportunity to meet to discuss their work with a professor of poetry. Winners will also be recognized on the city’s website and public art app directory. Selected winners are encouraged to attend the Sidewalk Poetry Project dedication scheduled for fall 2026.

Submissions: All submissions become the property of the city and may be published in print and/or on the city’s website. All entries must be submitted electronically at http://santaclaritaarts.com/sidewalk-poetry-program-2026. Entrants must complete the entry form in its entirety to qualify.
SCVNews.com