December 5
1938 - County Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic, later called Pitchess Detention Center [story]
Wayside
Dec. 14: Sidewalk Poetry 2026 Deadline to Submit
| Friday, Dec 5, 2025
Sidewalk poetry contest 2026

Poets, dreamers and storytellers, the deadline for the 2026 Sidewalk Poetry Project is on Sunday, Dec. 14.

Turn your words into public art by submitting a poem inspired by the theme “Share a Santa Clarita Secret” and leave a permanent mark on the city for everyone to enjoy.

2026 Theme: Share a Santa Clarita Secret

A moment with a loved one, a memory, an event from the past, a hidden spot, the beauty of your language and culture. Reveal the flavors, scents, sounds, colors, or textures of your secret.

All writers, amateur and professional, are invited to submit poetry for consideration. The Sidewalk Poetry Project contest is open to all ages. No previous experience or publication is necessary. The poem must be the original work of the entrant. Poets must have the ability to accept payment within the United States. Please share this Call for Entry with friends and family.

Short poem submissions may be free form or traditional short form, including Haiku, Distich, Cinquain, etc. Poems must be no more than five lines (including title if applicable) with a maximum of 32 characters including spaces per line, and 160 characters overall (including spaces). Poems in languages other than English must be accompanied by an English translation. One entry per individual may be submitted during the contest; no team entries are permitted. Past applicants and winners are welcome to submit.

Selected poets will receive a monetary compensation of a $150 stipend and have the opportunity to meet to discuss their work with a professor of poetry. Winners will also be recognized on the city’s website and public art app directory. Selected winners are encouraged to attend the Sidewalk Poetry Project dedication scheduled for fall 2026.

To enter visit http://santaclaritaarts.com/sidewalk-poetry-program-2026. Entrants must complete the entry form in its entirety to qualify.
Holiday Magic Lights Up Central Park

Holiday Magic Lights Up Central Park
Friday, Dec 5, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to enjoy a new holiday light show now illuminating the River of Lights at Central Park.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 9: City Council to Install New Mayor in Annual Reorganization

Dec. 9: City Council to Install New Mayor in Annual Reorganization
Friday, Dec 5, 2025
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a Special Meeting in open session on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 5 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall to conduct the annual Council Reorganization event, when the gavel will be passed to a new mayor.
FULL STORY...

Explore ‘Let Go’ Art Exhibit at Canyon Country Community Center

Explore ‘Let Go’ Art Exhibit at Canyon Country Community Center
Thursday, Dec 4, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita will present its latest art exhibition, “Let Go,” by Dani Samson, on view now through Feb. 4, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 10: Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting

Dec. 10: Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
Thursday, Dec 4, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
West Coast Health Alliance Recommends Hepatitis B Vaccination for Newborns
The West Coast Health Alliance strongly supports that hepatitis B vaccination continue to be routinely offered to all newborns, with the first dose of the vaccine given within 24 hours of birth for newborns weighing at least 4 pounds, 7 ounces, followed by completion of the vaccine series.
West Coast Health Alliance Recommends Hepatitis B Vaccination for Newborns
Los Angeles County Sees Sharp Decline in Overdose Deaths
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman has credited the combined efforts of law enforcement, public health leaders, educators and community advocates, along with his office’s sustained campaign to expose the dangers of fentanyl, for driving a historic 22 percent decline in overdose and poisoning deaths across Los Angeles County.
Los Angeles County Sees Sharp Decline in Overdose Deaths
Dec. 7: Bring Pets for Free Photos with Santa at Locale Studios
Rock Bottom Media and JMV Productions will host free photos with Santa for the whole family including pets, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 at Locale Studios.
Dec. 7: Bring Pets for Free Photos with Santa at Locale Studios
Dec. 11: ‘Artmas: After Dark, After Hours’ Popup Art Show in Old Town Newhall
Weird Gallery presents Artmas: After Dark, After Hours, a student‑led art show featuring College of the Canyons and California Institute of the Arts students.
Dec. 11: ‘Artmas: After Dark, After Hours’ Popup Art Show in Old Town Newhall
Holiday Magic Lights Up Central Park
The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to enjoy a new holiday light show now illuminating the River of Lights at Central Park.
Holiday Magic Lights Up Central Park
Dec. 13: Lucky Luke Brewing, Good Vibes Ugly Sweater Holiday Market
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Events L.A. presents its Ugly Sweater Holiday Market, 3-8 p.m. Saturday Dec.13 at Lucky Luke Brewing, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 13: Lucky Luke Brewing, Good Vibes Ugly Sweater Holiday Market
Dec. 18: Sky Zone Trampoline Park Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Sky Zone Trampoline Park will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 18 at 26573 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Dec. 18: Sky Zone Trampoline Park Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
LASD Asks for the Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person John L Brown.
LASD Asks for the Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Foothill League Soccer: Hart, Saugus Rolling
Last week we kicked off the boys and girls Foothill League soccer seasons, noting that there were a number of league games coming up on Dec. 2 and 4. Now that those have been contested, here is where things stand:
Foothill League Soccer: Hart, Saugus Rolling
Today in SCV History (Dec. 5)
1938 - County Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic, later called Pitchess Detention Center [story]
Wayside
Explore ‘Let Go’ Art Exhibit at Canyon Country Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita will present its latest art exhibition, “Let Go,” by Dani Samson, on view now through Feb. 4, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Explore ‘Let Go’ Art Exhibit at Canyon Country Community Center
MESA Celebrates 25 Years of Student Success at COC
College of the Canyons celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program on Tuesday, Nov. 25, with an event held in the Aliso Hall courtyard.
MESA Celebrates 25 Years of Student Success at COC
Kaiser Presents $10,000 Community Health Grant to SUSD
Kaiser Permanente joined the Saugus Union School District recently to honor its outstanding achievement in health education; all 15 SUSD district schools earned America’s Healthiest Schools All-Star Recognition from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.
Kaiser Presents $10,000 Community Health Grant to SUSD
JCI Santa Clarita Seeks Volunteers for Annual Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive
JCI Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers to support its annual Santa’s Helpers program, a beloved community tradition that brings holiday joy to children and families in need throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.
JCI Santa Clarita Seeks Volunteers for Annual Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive
Dec. 5-11: ‘Fatherless No More’ Begins Oscar Campaign at Laemmle
"Fatherless No More" is a new faith-based documentary that has been officially accepted for an Oscar-qualifying theatrical run at the Laemmle Theater in Old Town Newhall.
Dec. 5-11: ‘Fatherless No More’ Begins Oscar Campaign at Laemmle
Dec. 6: ‘Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing!’
The Master's University will present "Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing" on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in The Master’s University Music Recital Hall on the college campus is Placerita Canyon.
Dec. 6: ‘Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing!’
Dec. 10: Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m.
Dec. 10: Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
Canyons Cross Country Teams Combine for 10 All-WSC Selections
College of the Canyons cross country had a combined 10 student-athletes earn All-Western State Conference honors for the 2025 season, with all seven members of the women's team earning recognition.
Canyons Cross Country Teams Combine for 10 All-WSC Selections
Canyons Football Sees Eight Earn SCFA All-League Recognition
College of the Canyons had eight players earn Southern California Football Association (SCFA) All-League awards, with three players recognized as First-Team selections.
Canyons Football Sees Eight Earn SCFA All-League Recognition
Canyons Features Six Players on All-Conference Squad
College of the Canyons women's volleyball was recognized with six players named to the all-conference team, with freshman Katelyn Nelson and sophomore Morgan Dumlao both taking home All-Western State Conference, South Division First-Team awards.
Canyons Features Six Players on All-Conference Squad
Williamson Named Offensive Player of the Year to Headline Cougars’ All-WSC Class
College of the Canyons women's soccer capped its conference championship season by seeing 12 players earn all-conference honors, headlined by sophomore forward Bailey Williamson, who was named the Western State Conference, South Division Offensive Player of the Year.
Williamson Named Offensive Player of the Year to Headline Cougars’ All-WSC Class
Today in SCV History (Dec. 4)
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
