Dec. 14: Sidewalk Poetry 2026 Deadline to Submit

Poets, dreamers and storytellers, the deadline for the 2026 Sidewalk Poetry Project is on Sunday, Dec. 14.

Turn your words into public art by submitting a poem inspired by the theme “Share a Santa Clarita Secret” and leave a permanent mark on the city for everyone to enjoy.

2026 Theme: Share a Santa Clarita Secret

A moment with a loved one, a memory, an event from the past, a hidden spot, the beauty of your language and culture. Reveal the flavors, scents, sounds, colors, or textures of your secret.

All writers, amateur and professional, are invited to submit poetry for consideration. The Sidewalk Poetry Project contest is open to all ages. No previous experience or publication is necessary. The poem must be the original work of the entrant. Poets must have the ability to accept payment within the United States. Please share this Call for Entry with friends and family.

Short poem submissions may be free form or traditional short form, including Haiku, Distich, Cinquain, etc. Poems must be no more than five lines (including title if applicable) with a maximum of 32 characters including spaces per line, and 160 characters overall (including spaces). Poems in languages other than English must be accompanied by an English translation. One entry per individual may be submitted during the contest; no team entries are permitted. Past applicants and winners are welcome to submit.

Selected poets will receive a monetary compensation of a $150 stipend and have the opportunity to meet to discuss their work with a professor of poetry. Winners will also be recognized on the city’s website and public art app directory. Selected winners are encouraged to attend the Sidewalk Poetry Project dedication scheduled for fall 2026.

To enter visit http://santaclaritaarts.com/sidewalk-poetry-program-2026. Entrants must complete the entry form in its entirety to qualify.

