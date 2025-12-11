Dec. 14: Valencia FivePoint Farmers Market Holiday Market

Valencia FivePoint Farmers Market will host a holiday market, 8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14 at 27426 Navigation Avenue, Valencia, CA 91381.

This free event will have a petting zoo and anyone can visit Santa for free and take as many pictures as they would like. There also will be live holiday music. Happening alongside the farmers market is a maker’s market with holiday crafts, hosted by Valencia FivePoint.

At the same time, shop 100% local produce and local artisan foods such as artisan pastries, bread, a complete coffee bar with baristas who can create just about any coffee drink. Grab a smashburger, slow smoked barbecue or handmade lemonade.

This all happens on the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Navigation Avenue. The Sunday farmers market is located in the Valencia FivePoint community behind Magic Mountain.

Like this: Like Loading...