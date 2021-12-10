header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 10
1941 - Three days after Pearl Harbor attack, 165th and 185th Infantry Regiments assigned to Saugus; Edison power substation guarded 24/7 [timeline]
Edison substation timeline
Dec. 15: Impulse Music Invites Community to Last Open Mic Night of 2021
| Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Impulse Music Co. Open Mic Nights

Impulse Music Co. announced it will be hosting its last Open Mic Night of the year on Dec. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m, free for all ages to enjoy.

This may be the last of the year, but starting in January Open Mic Nights will be held on the first Wednesday of every month.

Anyone interested in performing must sign up in advance by messaging Impulse Music Co. on Instagram, Facebook or through the store website, where they will be sent a Google form to fill out in order to complete their sign up.

Performances are limited to five minutes. Anyone can sign up to perform anything, from magic to comedy or music.

Impulse Music Co.’s stage is equipped with two guitar amps, a bass amp, an acoustic DI, a full drum kit, a grand piano and three microphones for performer use.

The community is welcome to come enjoy Open Mic Night and experience local talent from the audience as well. Impulse Music Co.’s in-house venue seats up to 60 people.

Masks are required for all attendees, though performers may remove masks when performing.

Impulse Music Co. is located at 21515 Soledad Cyn. Rd., Suite #120.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Valencia High Grad Premieres Two Films During Santa Clarita International Film Festival

Valencia High Grad Premieres Two Films During Santa Clarita International Film Festival
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Valencia High School graduate, Shane Ryan, also known as Shane Gledhill by former classmates, premieres two films during the Santa Clarita International Film Festival at the Regal Cinemas in Valencia.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 15: Impulse Music Invites Community to Last Open Mic Night of 2021

Dec. 15: Impulse Music Invites Community to Last Open Mic Night of 2021
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Impulse Music Co. announced it will be hosting its last Open Mic Night of the year on Dec. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m, free for all ages to enjoy.
FULL STORY...

SCV Photographers Association Holds Annual Digital Image Contest

SCV Photographers Association Holds Annual Digital Image Contest
Thursday, Dec 9, 2021
The Santa Clarita Valley Photographers Association held its annual Digital Image Competition in November at the Sierra Hills Clubhouse in Canyon Country.
FULL STORY...

Jay Leno, Judy Collins Coming to Performing Arts Center

Jay Leno, Judy Collins Coming to Performing Arts Center
Thursday, Dec 9, 2021
The wait is over: After 21 months, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) is opening its doors to patrons for an exciting new season of live performances from internationally acclaimed artists and musicians.
FULL STORY...

SCAA Gallery Showcasing ‘Fun Size’ Art

SCAA Gallery Showcasing ‘Fun Size’ Art
Thursday, Dec 9, 2021
Santa Clarita Artists Association announced a new exhibit entitled, “Fun Size,” art that is under 12 inches.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Valencia High Grad Premieres Two Films During Santa Clarita International Film Festival
Valencia High School graduate, Shane Ryan, also known as Shane Gledhill by former classmates, premieres two films during the Santa Clarita International Film Festival at the Regal Cinemas in Valencia.
Valencia High Grad Premieres Two Films During Santa Clarita International Film Festival
Public Health Confirms Two New Cases of the Omicron Variant
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health received confirmation Friday of two additional cases of COVID-19 in L.A County with mutations consistent with the new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529).
Public Health Confirms Two New Cases of the Omicron Variant
Hart District Approves Assistance Program for Classified Employees
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board unanimously passed a resolution offering the Classified School Employees Summer Assistance Program for those employed less than 12 months a year by the District.
Hart District Approves Assistance Program for Classified Employees
Dec. 15: Impulse Music Invites Community to Last Open Mic Night of 2021
Impulse Music Co. announced it will be hosting its last Open Mic Night of the year on Dec. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m, free for all ages to enjoy.
Dec. 15: Impulse Music Invites Community to Last Open Mic Night of 2021
Today in SCV History (Dec. 10)
1941 - Three days after Pearl Harbor attack, 165th and 185th Infantry Regiments assigned to Saugus; Edison power substation guarded 24/7 [timeline]
Edison substation timeline
Family Promise SCV Receiving Grant from Providence Hospital
Celebrating the power of partnership this week, the three Providence hospitals in the San Fernando Valley presented Mother Joseph Fund grants totaling $400,000 to 15 nonprofit groups, including Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, that serve the most vulnerable in the greater community.
Family Promise SCV Receiving Grant from Providence Hospital
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Total 39,624
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Thursday 15 new deaths and 1,718 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,624 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Total 39,624
SCV Photographers Association Holds Annual Digital Image Contest
The Santa Clarita Valley Photographers Association held its annual Digital Image Competition in November at the Sierra Hills Clubhouse in Canyon Country.
SCV Photographers Association Holds Annual Digital Image Contest
Former SUSD Board President Charged with Embezzlement
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday that Paul De La Cerda, dean of East Los Angeles College, and former Saugus Union School District Board president, has been charged with overbilling his employer for trips he took.
Former SUSD Board President Charged with Embezzlement
Jay Leno, Judy Collins Coming to Performing Arts Center
The wait is over: After 21 months, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) is opening its doors to patrons for an exciting new season of live performances from internationally acclaimed artists and musicians.
Jay Leno, Judy Collins Coming to Performing Arts Center
SCAA Gallery Showcasing ‘Fun Size’ Art
Santa Clarita Artists Association announced a new exhibit entitled, “Fun Size,” art that is under 12 inches.
SCAA Gallery Showcasing ‘Fun Size’ Art
Water Use Warning Issued for Some L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the Los Angeles County beaches listed below to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Water Use Warning Issued for Some L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Dec. 9)
1983 - U.S. release of John Carpenter's "Christine;" blew up fake gas station in Valencia [watch scene (R)]
Christine gas station explosion in Valencia
L.A. County Reports Local Transmission of Omicron Variant
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health  has received confirmation of a fourth case of COVID-19 with mutations consistent with the new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529).
L.A. County Reports Local Transmission of Omicron Variant
Children’s Bureau Needs Foster Families for Local Children
Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Needs Foster Families for Local Children
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Urges All To Vaccinate For Holidays
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 15 new deaths and 1,772 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,463 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Urges All To Vaccinate For Holidays
CDPH Urging Californians to Get Their Flu Shots
With the holiday season underway and people visiting family and friends, the California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to get the influenza vaccine to protect your health, and the health of others, during this flu season.
CDPH Urging Californians to Get Their Flu Shots
CSUN Announces New VP for University Relations, Advancement
California State University, Northridge President Erika D. Beck has announced the appointment of Nichole Ipach as CSUN’s new vice president for university relations and advancement.
CSUN Announces New VP for University Relations, Advancement
State Superintendent Addresses Student Social Isolation
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced that California community-based organizations will be able to apply for grants to address the social isolation experienced by students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Superintendent Addresses Student Social Isolation
City Seeks Student Art Submissions for 2022 Sister Cities Young Artists, Authors Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, invites local students to submit artwork, poetry, essays and creative writing, photographs or music for the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
City Seeks Student Art Submissions for 2022 Sister Cities Young Artists, Authors Showcase
SCV Water Granted $3.93M to Supply Water for LARC, Lily of the Valley
After more than a five-year grant application process, SCV Water secured a $3.93 million grant from the State Water Resources Control Board to construct a permanent water supply for Los Angeles Residential Community and Lily of the Valley Mobile Village.
SCV Water Granted $3.93M to Supply Water for LARC, Lily of the Valley
Today in SCV History (Dec. 8)
1941 - Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens [story]
Julius Dietzmann
SCV Elks Lodge 2379 Donates Gift Cards to Veterans
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative announced that the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379 has donated $2,000 worth of Walmart and Lowe’s gift cards to the SCVSC.
SCV Elks Lodge 2379 Donates Gift Cards to Veterans
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: