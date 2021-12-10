Dec. 15: Impulse Music Invites Community to Last Open Mic Night of 2021

Impulse Music Co. announced it will be hosting its last Open Mic Night of the year on Dec. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m, free for all ages to enjoy.

This may be the last of the year, but starting in January Open Mic Nights will be held on the first Wednesday of every month.

Anyone interested in performing must sign up in advance by messaging Impulse Music Co. on Instagram, Facebook or through the store website, where they will be sent a Google form to fill out in order to complete their sign up.

Performances are limited to five minutes. Anyone can sign up to perform anything, from magic to comedy or music.

Impulse Music Co.’s stage is equipped with two guitar amps, a bass amp, an acoustic DI, a full drum kit, a grand piano and three microphones for performer use.

The community is welcome to come enjoy Open Mic Night and experience local talent from the audience as well. Impulse Music Co.’s in-house venue seats up to 60 people.

Masks are required for all attendees, though performers may remove masks when performing.

Impulse Music Co. is located at 21515 Soledad Cyn. Rd., Suite #120.

